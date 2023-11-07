Samsung Galaxy A05s, with 4GB RAM, launched in India; Know price, availability, specifications

If you have been looking to buy a budget smartphone with decent features, you have a new option on the market. Today, Samsung has announced the launch of 4GB+128 GB variant of Galaxy A05s in India. The smartphone is currently available in a 6GB+128GB storage variant and comes in three refreshing colors - Light Green, Light Violet, and Black. Let's look at the features of this new variant in detail.

Samsung Galaxy A05s 4GB+128 GB variant

Galaxy A05s features a triple camera setup with a high-resolution 50MP main camera. It also comes equipped with 2MP depth and 2MP macro cameras. It has a 13MP front camera for selfies. Samsung Galaxy A05s comes with a massive 6.71-inch Full HD+ 90Hz display. Its screen has a 90 Hz refresh rate for smooth navigation.

Galaxy A05s offers a massive 5000 mAh battery. Samsung claims that the battery of this smartphone can easily last for up to 2 days. Additionally, the device supports up to 25W Super-Fast charging. The smartphone is powered by a 6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor. The smartphone is said to have a smooth, lag-free user experience. Samsung Galaxy A05s comes with 4 years of security updates and 2 generations of OS upgrades. It should be noted that in the new 4GB variant, the only thing different is the RAM size.

Price, Availability, and Offers

Samsung Galaxy A05s will now be available in two memory variants – 6+128 GB and 4+128 GB. The 4GB+128 GB variant is priced at Rs.13499, while the 6GB+128 GB variant is available at a price of Rs.14999. As revealed by Samsung, both variants will be available across Samsung exclusive and retail stores, Samsung.com, and other online portals. Samsung is also rolling out special offers. Now consumers can purchase the new variant of Samsung Galaxy A05s with EMI options with Samsung Finance+, Banks, and NBFCs starting from Rs,1150 per month. Additionally, consumers can get cashback worth Rs. 1000 while using SBI credit cards. This will reduce the price of this budget smartphone to Rs.12499.

