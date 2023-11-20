Samsung Galaxy A25 5G specs and designs leaked!

Samsung is gearing up for its next smartphone launch. Samsung Galaxy A25 5G is soon going to be in the market but the speculations related to its features have already started surfacing. Recently, the support page of Samsung Galaxy A25 5G went live in India with model number SM-A256E, first spotted by the MySmartPrice. Now, renders and some specifications of this upcoming Samsung smartphone are available. Let's take a look at what has been revealed:

Samsung Galaxy A25 5G design leaks

According to the recent renders, Samsung Galaxy A25 corners are rounded. This smartphone boasts slim bezels, and it contains a U-shaped notch on the front side. The back side of the smartphone features three vertical camera sensors in the top left corner.

Samsung Galaxy A25 5G specifications

According to the report by GizmoChina, the Galaxy A25 5G boasts a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will come with a brightness of up to 1000 nits. This smartphone will run on an Exynos 1280 Octa-Core processor which will be coupled with the Mali-G68 GPU. The smartphone in the renders boasts a 6GB / 8GB RAM along with 128GB / 256GB internal storage. This storage capacity can be expanded up to 1TB.

Samsung Galaxy A25 5G other features

Samsung Galaxy A25 5G features a 50MP primary sensor with OIS. It comes with an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 13MP selfie camera. This smart Galaxy A25 5G will come with Android 14 along with One UI 6. Samsung will also provide this device with four years of OS updates and five years of security updates. This smartphone will support 5G, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.2. It will come with a 5000mAh battery with 25W fast charging. It will be available in various colors which include Blue, Black, Yellow, and Light Blue. The launch date of the smartphone has not been released yet. Please note that all specifications and features are based on the renders and speculations. Samsung has not provided anything officially. After the appearance on the support page, it will be exciting to see what exactly will Samsung Galaxy A25 5G will offer.

