Samsung Galaxy A25 5G specs and designs leaked!

According to the recent renders, Galaxy A25 5G boasts a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 20 2023, 13:34 IST
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G quick review: Premium vibes
image caption
1/10 Samsung Galaxy A34 Design: With a minimalistic approach, Samsung has done an excellent job of replicating the latest premium Galaxy S23-like design on a mid-range smartphone. Plus, Galaxy A34 gets IP67 water and resistance ratings.  (Divya / HT Tech)
image caption
2/10 Samsung Galaxy A34 Display: It has a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate which manages to bring vibrant colours, deep blacks, and wide viewing angles. Well, a major letdown is the teardrop notch and thick bezels. (Divya / HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy A25 5G
3/10 Samsung Galaxy A34 Performance: The phone packs the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset, capable of handling a wide range of tasks effortlessly. It smoothly ran graphics-heavy games like Asphalt 9 and Call of Duty: Mobile at medium settings, even for gaming. (Divya / HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy A25 5G
4/10 Samsung Galaxy A34 software: It comes with OneUI 5.1 based on Android 13 out-of-the-box. The Galaxy A34 offers a smooth and efficient user experience with quick app loading times. However, there are some pre-installed apps, which can be uninstalled, if needed. (Divya / HT Tech)
image caption
5/10 Samsung Galaxy A34 Cameras: It boasts a 48MP + 8MP + 5MP triple camera setup. In daylight, it captures images with abundant detail and contrast with a slight colour boost. Portraits are one of its strengths with near to accurate edge detection. While it still has room for improvement in low-light conditions.  (Divya / HT Tech)
image caption
6/10 Samsung Galaxy A34 selfie camera: With a 13MP front camera, it captures detailed and true-to-life photos in natural light. However, under artificial lighting or at night, some noise may be present. (Divya / HT Tech)
image caption
7/10 Samsung Galaxy A34 Battery: With the 5000mAh battery, it can easily survive more than a day. Another limitation is the 25W charging speed, which takes around 1 hour and 30 minutes to fuel up the phone from 0-100%.  (Divya / HT Tech)
image caption
8/10 Samsung Galaxy A34 sound and connectivity: It gets stereo speakers which have support for Dolby Atmos offering loud and clear sound. However, you will not find any 3.5mm audio jack. The 5G connectivity has been satisfactory too, you will get good internet speed and the absence of call drops.  (Divya / HT Tech)
image caption
9/10 Verdict: At Rs. 30999, the Samsung Galaxy A34 comes with 4 Years of OS Updates, overall satisfactory performance, decent cameras, and good battery life – it has definitely emerged as a great option to consider.  (Divya / HT Tech)
image caption
10/10 However, some letdowns such as outdated dew-drop display and slow charging are some factors that you should consider before going with Galaxy A34. (Divya / HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy A25 5G
Samsung phone will likely come with an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 13MP selfie camera. (Representative image) (Samsung)

Samsung is gearing up for its next smartphone launch. Samsung Galaxy A25 5G is soon going to be in the market but the speculations related to its features have already started surfacing. Recently, the support page of Samsung Galaxy A25 5G went live in India with model number SM-A256E, first spotted by the MySmartPrice. Now, renders and some specifications of this upcoming Samsung smartphone are available. Let's take a look at what has been revealed:

Samsung Galaxy A25 5G design leaks

According to the recent renders, Samsung Galaxy A25 corners are rounded. This smartphone boasts slim bezels, and it contains a U-shaped notch on the front side. The back side of the smartphone features three vertical camera sensors in the top left corner.

Samsung Galaxy A25 5G specifications

According to the report by GizmoChina, the Galaxy A25 5G boasts a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will come with a brightness of up to 1000 nits. This smartphone will run on an Exynos 1280 Octa-Core processor which will be coupled with the Mali-G68 GPU. The smartphone in the renders boasts a 6GB / 8GB RAM along with 128GB / 256GB internal storage. This storage capacity can be expanded up to 1TB.

Samsung Galaxy A25 5G other features

Samsung Galaxy A25 5G features a 50MP primary sensor with OIS. It comes with an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 13MP selfie camera. This smart Galaxy A25 5G will come with Android 14 along with One UI 6. Samsung will also provide this device with four years of OS updates and five years of security updates. This smartphone will support 5G, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.2. It will come with a 5000mAh battery with 25W fast charging. It will be available in various colors which include Blue, Black, Yellow, and Light Blue. The launch date of the smartphone has not been released yet. Please note that all specifications and features are based on the renders and speculations. Samsung has not provided anything officially. After the appearance on the support page, it will be exciting to see what exactly will Samsung Galaxy A25 5G will offer.

First Published Date: 20 Nov, 13:28 IST
