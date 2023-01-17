    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets

    Samsung Galaxy F23 price cut Dhamaka! Get the 23999 phone for just 999 in Flipkart sale

    Flipkart Big Saving Days sale has brought an exciting Samsung Galaxy F23 price cut deal that lets you save Rs. 23000 on the smartphone. Check details.
    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Jan 17 2023, 16:00 IST
    Samsung Galaxy F23, Poco M4 Pro to Realme 9: Best Mobile Phones under 15000 in India 2022
    Samsung Galaxy F23 5G
    1/5 Samsung Galaxy F23 5G – Samsung is one of the best smartphone makers in the market so it isn’t a surprise that they have excellent 5G smartphones even in the sub-15K segment. The Samsung Galaxy F23 5G 128GB variant is originally priced at Rs. 22999. However, you can grab one right now at just Rs. 13999 in an amazing deal on Flipkart. (Samsung)
    Poco M4 Pro
    2/5 Poco M4 Pro 5G – Xiaomi’s Poco series was launched as a flagship-killer lineup, which has now transpired into excellent budget and mid-range smartphones. You can grab the 128GB variant of the Poco M4 5G, which is originally priced at Rs. 17999, at just Rs. 10999 on Flipkart right now. You can get Rs. 11050 off as an exchange bonus, lowering the price even further.  (Poco)
    image caption
    3/5 Vivo T1 5G – Grab the Vivo T1 5G in an amazing Flipkart deal! It is originally priced at Rs. 19990. However, the Vivo T1 5G can be yours for just Rs. 14499 right now. You can also avail Rs. 13600 off as exchange discounts and take advantage of bank offers to reduce the price of the smartphone even further.  (Vivo)
    Motorola Moto G52
    4/5 Motorola G52 – Motorola has marked its return to the Indian smartphone market with a range of great budget smartphones. The Motorola G52 can be yours for just Rs. 12999 right now, against its original price of Rs. 19999. You can also avail Rs. 12000 off as exchange discount if you trade-in your old smartphone.  (Motorola India Twitter)
    image caption
    5/5 realme 9 5G – Realme 9 5G can be an excellent option if you’re looking for an affordable smartphone with good specs. It is originally priced at Rs. 18999, however you can grab it for just Rs. 14999 right now on Flipkart.  (Realme)
    Samsung Galaxy F23
    View all Images
    Samsung Galaxy F23 is available at a ridiculously low price on Flipkart. Know the deal. (Divya / HT Tech)

    The first month of the new year could be a lucky one for you if you're looking to upgrade your smartphone. Right now, Flipkart is hosting its Big Savings Day 2023 sale on its website. The sale started on January 15 and will continue till January 20 and you can take advantage of its amazing discounts. And you will struggle to find a better deal than this Samsung Galaxy F23 price cut. In this offer, you can take home the Rs. 23999 smartphone (6GB + 128GB variant) for a ridiculous price of Rs. 999, including exchange offer. Don't let it go. Check the details.

    Samsung Galaxy F23 price cut on Flipkart

    The retail price of the 6GB + 128GB variant smartphone is Rs. 23999. But during the Big Saving Days sale on Flipkart, you get an enticing deal. In this deal, the ecommerce company is offering a flat 37 percent discount on the smartphone. This is a direct discount of Rs. 9000. After this, you're only required to pay Rs. 14999. And if you do not wish to exchange a device, this will be the final price you need to pay for the smartphone. This part of the deal does not require you to exchange your device. However, if you do have a smartphone lying around, then you maybe in for an ever bigger discount.

    Currently, there is also an exchange offer on the smartphone worth Rs. 14000 on Flipkart. All you need is a smartphone in working condition to be eligible for this. However, not all smartphones will have a similar exchange value. The discount is based on the resale value of the smartphone and to get the entire amount, you might need an equally expensive smartphone. However, you will get some discount no matter which device you exchange. If you can manage to get the entire value of the exchange offer, then you can take the Samsung Galaxy F23 5G home for just Rs. 999. This way you're saving a massive Rs. 23000 on the smartphone. If the offer interests you, you can check details on Flipkart right now.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?
    B0BFWYXPQK

    And if you're wondering whether the Samsung Galaxy F23 is worth investing into or not, you should know that the smartphone features a 6.6-inch LCD display, is equipped with Snapdragon 750G, comes with triple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor and it is backed by a 5000 mAh battery along with up to 25W charging support.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 17 Jan, 15:17 IST
    Tags:
    Home Mobile News Samsung Galaxy F23 price cut Dhamaka! Get the 23999 phone for just 999 in Flipkart sale
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    Phone typing
    SECRET typing hack! Type with just one hand on your phone; do it this way
    iPhone
    iPhone battery life booster shot will do wonders for you! Here is how to do it in brief
    iOS 16
    Your iPhone or Android phone camera is spying on you? Stop nasty surprises, check this way
    KIBYARVLWJOSLALSC236CIOE5A
    Is your Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 14 fake? Find out this way
    Google Maps
    Hate your home showing on Google Maps Street View? Kill it THIS way

    Editor’s Pick

    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G Review: Packs curved display and is a little pricey. But is the phone worth it?
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7 Review: As a convertible laptop, it breaks through all the negativity
    Dynamic Island
    Dynamic Island on iPhone 14 Pro gets more useful; Should all phones have it?
    Lenovo Legion 5i Pro
    Lenovo Legion 5i Pro (2022) Review: ‘Stylish’ gaming laptop

    Trending Stories

    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Amazon Prime Video
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    iPhone
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    NetEase
    NetEase Rejected Game License Extension Offer, Blizzard Says
    Video game
    'The Last of Us' -- a new test for video game adaptations
    Xbox
    Microsoft Rolls Out Automatic Energy-Saving Mode for Select XBox Users
    PS Plus games
    Free PlayStation Plus Games for January 2023: Star Wars Jedi, Fallout 76 and more
    Video Game
    War-themed Arma 3 video game fuels wave of misinformation