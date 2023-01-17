Samsung Galaxy F23 price cut Dhamaka! Get the 23999 phone for just 999 in Flipkart sale

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale has brought an exciting Samsung Galaxy F23 price cut deal that lets you save Rs. 23000 on the smartphone. Check details.

The first month of the new year could be a lucky one for you if you're looking to upgrade your smartphone. Right now, Flipkart is hosting its Big Savings Day 2023 sale on its website. The sale started on January 15 and will continue till January 20 and you can take advantage of its amazing discounts. And you will struggle to find a better deal than this Samsung Galaxy F23 price cut. In this offer, you can take home the Rs. 23999 smartphone (6GB + 128GB variant) for a ridiculous price of Rs. 999, including exchange offer. Don't let it go. Check the details.

Samsung Galaxy F23 price cut on Flipkart

The retail price of the 6GB + 128GB variant smartphone is Rs. 23999. But during the Big Saving Days sale on Flipkart, you get an enticing deal. In this deal, the ecommerce company is offering a flat 37 percent discount on the smartphone. This is a direct discount of Rs. 9000. After this, you're only required to pay Rs. 14999. And if you do not wish to exchange a device, this will be the final price you need to pay for the smartphone. This part of the deal does not require you to exchange your device. However, if you do have a smartphone lying around, then you maybe in for an ever bigger discount.

Currently, there is also an exchange offer on the smartphone worth Rs. 14000 on Flipkart. All you need is a smartphone in working condition to be eligible for this. However, not all smartphones will have a similar exchange value. The discount is based on the resale value of the smartphone and to get the entire amount, you might need an equally expensive smartphone. However, you will get some discount no matter which device you exchange. If you can manage to get the entire value of the exchange offer, then you can take the Samsung Galaxy F23 5G home for just Rs. 999. This way you're saving a massive Rs. 23000 on the smartphone. If the offer interests you, you can check details on Flipkart right now.

And if you're wondering whether the Samsung Galaxy F23 is worth investing into or not, you should know that the smartphone features a 6.6-inch LCD display, is equipped with Snapdragon 750G, comes with triple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor and it is backed by a 5000 mAh battery along with up to 25W charging support.