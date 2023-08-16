Samsung Galaxy F54 gets a huge price cut on Flipkart

Flipkart has presented an amazing deal on the Samsung Galaxy F54, making its price drop down by a huge amount.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 16 2023, 16:12 IST
Samsung Galaxy F54
View all Images
Read here to know how you can save more then Rs. 6000 in this Samsung Galaxy F54 deal on Flipkart. (Samsung)

Looking for an excellent Samsung smartphone? Look no further. Flipkart is offering a huge discount on the Samsung Galaxy F54, making its price drop unexpectedly. Before you proceed to know how you can save more than Rs. 6000 on this Flipkart deal, read why you should consider buying the Samsung Galaxy F54.

Why buy Samsung Galaxy F54?

Samsung Galaxy F54 comes with excellent camera features such as 108MP No Shake Camera, flagship camera features such as Astro lapse and Nightography, which allow you to get the experience of splendid photography even during the night. Not just the amazing camera but the smartphone also sports a long-lasting 6,000mAh battery. It also has an enhanced Super AMOLED 120Hz display, making it the top choice for consumers. This premium smartphone also bags features such as Voice Focus and Samsung Wallet while ensuring the highest level of security through the Knox Security. Running on the latest One UI 5.1, it guarantees up to four generations of OS updates and up to five years of security updates, providing a reliable and up-to-date user experience.

Discount:

Flipkart is offering 16% initial discount making the price of the smartphone drop to Rs. 29999 from Rs. 35999. You can further reduce the price of the smartphone by taking advantage of the bank and exchange offers.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Exchange Deal:

Flipkart is offering an exchange deal where you can get up to Rs. 29200 off. But remember that the exchange deal depends on the condition and resale value of the old smartphone you trade-in.

Bank offers:

Flipkart also offers several bank offers which further reduces the price of the Galaxy F54. The bank offers includes.

1.Flat Rs. 1,000 off on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI Transactions on orders priced between Rs. 15,000 to Rs. 49,999.

2. Flat Rs. 1,000 off on HDFC Bank Debit Card EMI Transactions on orders priced between Rs. 15,000 to Rs. 49,999.

3. Additional Rs. 2000 Off On Credit Card Transactions.

4. Get 10% Cashback on Samsung Axis bank Credit Card.

5. 5% Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 16 Aug, 16:11 IST
