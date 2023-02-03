Samsung Galaxy S22 price cut announced after Galaxy S23 launch! Should you buy it?

    Trending News

    Samsung Galaxy S22 price cut makes it available for just Rs. 39698 on Amazon.

    Samsung has launched its latest smartphone, the Galaxy S23 series, and it touts some notable upgrades over its predecessor. It is equipped with the latest and fastest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and features a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary wide camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and a 10MP telephoto lens. However, it comes at a premium price of Rs. 74999. If you don't want to spend a huge amount on this latest smartphone, then know that the Samsung Galaxy S22 is available with a great discount. But should you buy this?

    Samsung Galaxy S22 price cut

    You have a great chance to save money on the previous Samsung flagship, the Galaxy S22! The phone is available at a retail price of Rs. 85999 for 8GB RAM and a 128GB storage variant. The e-commerce website is offering this premium Galaxy smartphone at a whopping discount of 33 percent in India. That means you will be able to get the Samsung Galaxy S22 priced at Rs. 57998. There's even more! You can get additional discounts including bank offers, specific card offers, and exchange deals.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?
    B09SH9D45B

    Apart from this, you can save up to Rs. 250 on HSBC credit cards. Moreover, if you have an old smartphone to trade in, then you can get a massive discount of up to Rs. 18050.

    You should note that this will be the discount after fulfilling the conditions of the trade-in deal and on selective models. Hence, you should check the price before confirming the order. Still, you will be able to grab the Samsung Galaxy S22 at just Rs. 39698, including price cut, bank offers, and exchange deal.

    Should you buy Samsung Galaxy S22 in 2023?

    In this era, where you can find smartphone displays up to 6.8 inches, the Galaxy S22 has a 6.1-inch display size. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset for fast performance. On top of that, it also takes care of photography with a 50MP wide primary camera, a 10MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor. For selfies, it gets a 10MP front camera.

    So, if you don't want to spend the whopping amount that Samsung is asking for the S23, then Samsung Galaxy S22 is a great deal for you.

    First Published Date: 03 Feb, 14:13 IST
