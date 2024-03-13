 Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price drop: In this unbeatable Amazon offer, get phone with 27% discount | Mobile News

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price drop: In this unbeatable Amazon offer, get phone with 27% discount

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price drop on Amazon shaves off a massive 27% off the MRP. Check price now.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 13 2024, 23:34 IST
Exciting news for smartphone enthusiasts! The iconic Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G now comes with an incredible 27% discount on Amazon, making it even more tempting for those eyeing the pinnacle of smartphone technology at a fraction of its original price. Yes, Amazon has rolled out an amazing Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price drop and you should check out the huge benefits now available.

At a reduced rate of Rs. 1,09,999, down from its former Rs. 1,49,999 price tag, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G offers unbeatable value for its top-tier features and cutting-edge capabilities. This significant price drop opens the doors for more users to experience the epitome of Samsung's technological prowess without breaking the bank.

Take advantage of various offers accompanying this markdown to maximize your savings. Bank offers extended discounts of up to Rs. 10,000 on selected credit and debit cards, while the option of No Cost EMI ensures flexible payment plans without any additional interest charges. Additionally, partner offers, such as savings on business purchases with GST invoices, sweeten the deal for potential buyers.

About Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G epitomizes innovation and sustainability with its striking symmetrical design crafted from recycled and eco-conscious materials. Featuring the iconic built-in S Pen, this device promotes eco-friendly practices by reducing the reliance on paper for note-taking and sketches.

Equipped with a Pro-grade Camera system, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G delivers stunning photos and videos in all lighting conditions. The intelligent pixel sensor and Nightography feature ensure brighter captures from dusk to dawn, while the 200MP resolution on the Wide-angle Camera provides unparalleled clarity and detail.

Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform, this smartphone offers seamless performance, ideal for multitasking and mobile gaming. With its blend of innovative features, eco-conscious design, and now, a substantial price drop, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G stands out as a top choice for consumers seeking premium smartphone experiences.

First Published Date: 13 Mar, 23:34 IST
