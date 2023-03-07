    Trending News

    OnePlus 11R 5G: All about this gaming-oriented smartphone

    The all-new OnePlus 11R 5G comes with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform, a 6.7 inch screen with Super Fluid Display, a HyperBoost Gaming Engine and a 5,000 mAh battery.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Mar 07 2023, 17:52 IST
    OnePlus 11R 5G
    The OnePlus 11R 5G is gaming-oriented smartphone. Know its specifications. (OnePlus)
    Get your game on with the new OnePlus 11R 5G, which combines the capabilities of the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform, a 6.7-inch display with Super Fluid Display, a HyperBoost Gaming Engine and a 5,000 mAh battery.

    Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform

    The OnePlus 11R 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform which offers up to 3.0 GHz peak CPU speed, and translates to a 30 per cent improvement in CPU power efficiency. In addition, this chipset supports HDR gaming powered by the Qualcomm Adreno GPU. The company claims that it comes with 30 percent improvement in GPU power efficiency, which increases clock speed by up to 10 percent. A 4th Gen Snapdragon X65 5G Modem-RF System is also fitted into the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, which supports 5G speed of up to 10 Gbps1, along with more networks, frequencies, and bandwidth, no matter which part of the world you are in.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM with RAM-Vita

    The server-level memory management system allows the OnePlus 11R 5G to keep notifications at bay, so that you don't get distracted by unwanted background noise. This smartphone is also capable of multi-tasking with its 16 GB RAM and advanced RAM management system. The OnePlus 11R 5G has the capability to keep as many as 44 applications active in the background while you game without worries, reveals the company.

    6.7 inch screen with Super Fluid Display

    The OnePlus 11R 5G brings a 6.7-inch display along with 120Hz Super Fluid Display and a resolution of 2772*1240 and 450 PPI. As for brightness, it displays a typical 500 nit, with a peak of 1450 nit. This screen support comes with a variety of customizable features such as a HDR 10+, 100% DCI P3, and SGS Low Blue Light Ex Certification. The HyperTouch Engine feature ensures that the display offers the best possible response latency, accuracy and stability.

    HyperBoost Gaming Engine

    The smartphone utilises HyperBoost Gaming Engine with a General Performance Adapter 4.0 (GPA 4.0) to taper the fluctuation of frame rate. In addition, the GPA 4.0 technology is able to improve power efficiency by 5 per cent. As a result, the gaming sessions on a single charge improves considerably, claims the company.

    3D Cooling System

    The OnePlus 11R 5G is equipped with Cryo-velocity VC and a Super Graphite structure to dissipate heat through a built-in cooling system. The latest Phase Change Material is made of graphene slice and paraffin, which enables it to store instant heat and slowly release, and restrain any instant temperature increases. The overall impact of this is better and longer gaming sessions without being affected by issues of overheating.

    First Published Date: 07 Mar, 17:49 IST

    First Published Date: 07 Mar, 17:49 IST
