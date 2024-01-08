Samsung Galaxy S24 is highly focused on AI, but will it match the hype of rumored upgrades?

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event is now just days away in which we will encounter the Galaxy S24 series. The launch event is scheduled for January 17, 2024, in which the new generation of S-series will be revealed along with Galaxy AI, Samsung's new initiative to improve the smartphone experience for its users. However, apart from the AI features, will the new generation meet expectations in terms of performance and hardware? As the launch is near, we have an idea about what the S24 series will look like based on the leaks. Let's check out the new upgrades and what sets it apart from its predecessor and the other competitors in the league.

Is the Samsung Galaxy S24 worth the hype?

This year Samsung is putting more emphasis on the Galaxy AI feature with the Galaxy S24 series, however, the important question in buyers' minds is whether the new generation is better than its predecessor. Well, so far, the Galaxy S24 may not get many upgrades apart from a few tweaks as the highly anticipated Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 or Exynos 2400 processor. This year Samsung may not include much hardware upgrade, which will make it quite similar to the Galaxy S23 series.

In terms of Samsung Galaxy S24 design, Tom's Guide reported that the base models are expected to replicate their predecessor, however, the S24 Ultra may get a new titanium frame which may also result in new colour options. The S24 Ultra is rumored to feature 50MP telephoto lens, however, there may be a compromise in the performance of optical zoom. In the premium market, it has been in the trend that the hardware does not get major upgrades. We saw this with the iPhone 14 series, and now the analyst predicts that the iPhone 16 series will be as exciting.

But, this year, the main focus of the Galaxy S24 series would be its new AI features. Samsung also teased a tagline saying, “Zoom with Galaxy AI”, therefore, we may see some features in the camera that will improve the zoom or image quality. As of now, the AI features have been kept secret and we don't know much about it, however, It is rumored that it may feature AI Live Translate Call which will generate real time translation of audio. It also said that Galaxy S23 may come with Generative Edits which will enhance the picture like Pixel 8 AI feature. But, will it be enough to sway smartphone buyers to upgrade their current smartphones? That will be unveiled on January 17, 2024.

