Samsung Galaxy S24 is highly focused on AI, but will it match the hype of rumored upgrades?

The Samsung Galaxy S24 series is set to launch on January 17, 2024, with new AI features. Will it bring the necessary upgrade with the new generation? Let’s have a look.

By: HT TECH
Jan 08 2024, 13:50 IST
Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus launching soon! Check rumored, price, specs, design and more
Samsung Galaxy S23
On January 17, 2024, Samsung is expected to introduce three variants of the Galaxy S24 series: Samsung Galaxy S24, Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, and Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. The Galaxy Unpacked event has finally been announced and here is what we know about what might feature in the new Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus.
Samsung Galaxy S23
With Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, it is expected that the phone will be announced in four color options: Black, Gray, Violet and Yellow reported by Tech Radar. The Plus version is expected to feature a  6.7-inch QHD+ screen with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a 2500 nits peak brightness. It may also feature the new M13 screen screen.
Samsung Galaxy S23
In terms of the camera, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus may feature a 50MP main, a 12MP ultra-wide, and a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. Additionally, the camera may come with new AI features. The smartphone may be backed by a  4900mAh battery which may support 45W charging
Samsung Galaxy S23
While the Galaxy S24 Ultra version may get a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, the Galaxy S24 Plus may be powered by Samsung's Exynos 2400 processor. Also, it is unsure if the smartphone will feature 8GB or 12GB RAM, but it may be available in 128GB and 256GB storage variants.
Samsung Galaxy S23
In terms of pricing, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus will be priced similarly to the predecessor. Therefore, the price may start from $999.99/ £1,049 / AU$1,649 for the standard storage variants. However, note that all the specs and price of the smartphone will be revealed at the Samsung launch event.
Samsung Galaxy S23
icon View all Images
Samsung Galaxy S24 series to get AI features. Know what’s coming ahead of the launch. (HT Tech)

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event is now just days away in which we will encounter the Galaxy S24 series. The launch event is scheduled for January 17, 2024, in which the new generation of S-series will be revealed along with Galaxy AI, Samsung's new initiative to improve the smartphone experience for its users. However, apart from the AI features, will the new generation meet expectations in terms of performance and hardware? As the launch is near, we have an idea about what the S24 series will look like based on the leaks. Let's check out the new upgrades and what sets it apart from its predecessor and the other competitors in the league.

Is the Samsung Galaxy S24 worth the hype?

This year Samsung is putting more emphasis on the Galaxy AI feature with the Galaxy S24 series, however, the important question in buyers' minds is whether the new generation is better than its predecessor. Well, so far, the Galaxy S24 may not get many upgrades apart from a few tweaks as the highly anticipated Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 or Exynos 2400 processor. This year Samsung may not include much hardware upgrade, which will make it quite similar to the Galaxy S23 series.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

In terms of Samsung Galaxy S24 design, Tom's Guide reported that the base models are expected to replicate their predecessor, however, the S24 Ultra may get a new titanium frame which may also result in new colour options. The S24 Ultra is rumored to feature 50MP telephoto lens, however, there may be a compromise in the performance of optical zoom. In the premium market, it has been in the trend that the hardware does not get major upgrades. We saw this with the iPhone 14 series, and now the analyst predicts that the iPhone 16 series will be as exciting.

But, this year, the main focus of the Galaxy S24 series would be its new AI features. Samsung also teased a tagline saying, “Zoom with Galaxy AI”, therefore, we may see some features in the camera that will improve the zoom or image quality. As of now, the AI features have been kept secret and we don't know much about it, however, It is rumored that it may feature AI Live Translate Call which will generate real time translation of audio. It also said that Galaxy S23 may come with Generative Edits which will enhance the picture like Pixel 8 AI feature. But, will it be enough to sway smartphone buyers to upgrade their current smartphones? That will be unveiled on January 17, 2024.

First Published Date: 08 Jan, 13:49 IST
