Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs iPhone 15 Pro Max: Which one will have the best camera?

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is tipped to beat iPhone 15 Pro Max in terms of the camera sensor. Check out this latest leak.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 01 2023, 16:52 IST
iPhone 15 Pro Max CHALLENGES Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra with this MAJOR camera upgrade
Apple iPhone
1/5 Apple is expected to announce its new iPhone 15 lineup at the September event, and the leaks and rumours have been coming thick and fast. As per the latest detail, Apple's iPhone 15 Pro Max will be competing with the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in terms of camera performance. A recent report has revealed that the iPhone 15 Pro Max could get an optical zoom lens with 5-6x zoom capabilities. (HT Tech)
iPhone 14 Pro Max
2/5 According to a report by MacRumours, the periscope camera on the iPhone 15 Pro Max could have almost double the optical zoom as the current iPhones. Just a few weeks ago, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo revealed that Apple had chosen parts manufacturer Largan to make the periscope lens for the iPhone 15 Pro Max. (HT Tech)
image caption
3/5 MacRumours now report that this new periscope camera, which would be built into the telephoto lens, could offer 5-6x optical zoom, which is almost double the 3x zoom offered by the current iPhone 14 Pro Max. It is an exclusive feature that will be limited to the iPhone 15 Pro Max only, according to reports. (HT Tech)
iPhone 14 Pro Max
4/5 Advantages of Periscope camera: By redirecting light from the camera's aperture to align with the phone's body, periscope lenses enhance the camera's zooming capabilities without adding thickness to the camera module. This is particularly important for phones to remain pocketable and easy to carry. (HT Tech)
iPhone 14 Pro Max
5/5 The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra takes advantage of this technology to offer a stunning 10x zoom via a folded periscope lens. According to reports, the iPhone 15 Pro Max’s periscope lens could feature 5x or 6x zoom, which beats the current 3x magnification offered by the current flagship iPhone models. (HT Tech)
Apple iPhone
View all Images
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra may get a bigger camera sensor than the iPhone 15 Pro Max. (Representative Image) (HT Tech)

The buzz around the iPhone 15 series is getting a boost with every passing day as more and more information is leaked by tipsters. Apple is expected to bring several notable upgrades to the top-end models – the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. Recently, a leak revealed that the iPhone 15 Pro Max will feature a larger sensor than its predecessor iPhone 14 Pro Max. Basically, there will be a new sensor which is being referred to as the Sony IMX903. It has an optical format of 1/1.14 inches. But what of its main rival, the Samsung Galaxy S24 camera?

Now, a rumour has surfaced that indicates Samsung's next flagship model, the Galaxy S24 Ultra, may outshine Apple. As per a report by SamLover, the Galaxy S24 Ultra may feature a 1-inch camera sensor, which would be significantly larger than the 1/1.4 (0.87) inch sensor probably included in the iPhone 15 Pro Max. This would certainly exceed the 1/1.28 (0.78) inch sensor found in the iPhone 14 Pro series.

How does a camera's sensor size matter? Having a larger sensor enables the camera to gather more light, resulting in enhanced brightness and dynamic range in the resulting image. This contributes to producing higher-quality photos.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The report further added that Samsung has created space for the larger sensor in the Galaxy S24 Ultra by decreasing the number of camera lenses. However, previous rumours have suggested that the phone may include a hybrid variable optical zoom that can alternate between 3x and 10x magnification. This would allow one telephoto lens to serve the purpose of two, thereby freeing up space for other camera components.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs iPhone 15 Pro Max

Not just this major camera upgrade, but it is also expected that Samsung's top-of-the-line phone could get the 200MP main camera, while the iPhone 15 Pro Max is tipped to feature 48MP main camera. Moreover, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra may get the next Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, on the other hand, iPhone 15 Pro Max may pack a more powerful A17 Bionic chipset.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 01 May, 16:51 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs iPhone 15 Pro Max: Which one will have the best camera?
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone
Live to drive? Then switch on THIS mode on your iPhone now
iPhone 15
iPhone tricks: STOP taking screenshots the boring way- Take it this way instead
Gmail
Gmail users can send password-protected email! Do it THIS way
iPhone
iPhone users, this charging mistake can DESTROY your battery life; Know how to avoid it
iPhone long exposure shots
iPhone tips and tricks: Catch stunning light trail pictures with secret camera feature on iPhone 14, iPhone 13

Editor’s Pick

Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!

Trending Stories

Microsoft Designer
Microsoft Designer, the AI-powered tool that is taking on Adobe Photoshop, Canva
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
keep up with tech

Gaming

PS5
Sony casts doubt on PS5 momentum with disappointing outlook
Microsoft
Microsoft signs 10-yr deal with Spain's Nware after UK blocks Activision bid
PlayStation Plus
PlayStation Plus May 2023 Games: GRID Legends, Chivalry 2, more for FREE
Microsoft
UK blocks Microsoft-Activision gaming deal, biggest in tech
GTA V
GTA V done and dusted? Good news! Rockstar could announce GTA 6 on THIS date

    Trending News

    Microsoft Designer, the AI-powered tool that is taking on Adobe Photoshop, Canva
    Microsoft Designer
    Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
    iPhone 14
    Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
    Tecno Phantom V Fold
    iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
    pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
    Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
    Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets