Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs iPhone 15 Pro Max: Which one will have the best camera?

The buzz around the iPhone 15 series is getting a boost with every passing day as more and more information is leaked by tipsters. Apple is expected to bring several notable upgrades to the top-end models – the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. Recently, a leak revealed that the iPhone 15 Pro Max will feature a larger sensor than its predecessor iPhone 14 Pro Max. Basically, there will be a new sensor which is being referred to as the Sony IMX903. It has an optical format of 1/1.14 inches. But what of its main rival, the Samsung Galaxy S24 camera?

Now, a rumour has surfaced that indicates Samsung's next flagship model, the Galaxy S24 Ultra, may outshine Apple. As per a report by SamLover, the Galaxy S24 Ultra may feature a 1-inch camera sensor, which would be significantly larger than the 1/1.4 (0.87) inch sensor probably included in the iPhone 15 Pro Max. This would certainly exceed the 1/1.28 (0.78) inch sensor found in the iPhone 14 Pro series.

How does a camera's sensor size matter? Having a larger sensor enables the camera to gather more light, resulting in enhanced brightness and dynamic range in the resulting image. This contributes to producing higher-quality photos.

The report further added that Samsung has created space for the larger sensor in the Galaxy S24 Ultra by decreasing the number of camera lenses. However, previous rumours have suggested that the phone may include a hybrid variable optical zoom that can alternate between 3x and 10x magnification. This would allow one telephoto lens to serve the purpose of two, thereby freeing up space for other camera components.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs iPhone 15 Pro Max

Not just this major camera upgrade, but it is also expected that Samsung's top-of-the-line phone could get the 200MP main camera, while the iPhone 15 Pro Max is tipped to feature 48MP main camera. Moreover, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra may get the next Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, on the other hand, iPhone 15 Pro Max may pack a more powerful A17 Bionic chipset.