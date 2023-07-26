Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 launched at the Samsung Unpacked 2023! Check specs, price, and more

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 has just launched during the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023. Know about all the details, including price, design, and features.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 26 2023, 19:47 IST
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023: Foldables to watch, know the devices expected to be launched today
Samsung Unpacked event
1/6 The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event will commence today, July 26, in Seoul, South Korea. It will be live-streamed at 4:30 pm IST. During the event, Samsung is expected to launch its new generation devices of foldable smartphones, a tab, and a watch.  (Samsung)
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: Samsung is expected to launch its new generation flagship foldable smartphones with various improvements. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 may feature a new hinge that will make the phone lighter than Fold 4. It can also get an upgrade in the processor in the form of a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. 
2/6 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: Samsung is expected to launch its new generation flagship foldable smartphones with various improvements. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 may feature a new hinge that will make the phone lighter than Fold 4. It can also get an upgrade in the processor in the form of a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.  (REUTERS)
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
3/6 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: Most of the changes in Fold 5 and Flip 5 are similar. However, the cover display is expected to turn bigger at 3.4 inches. In last year's phone it was 1.9 inches.  (Unsplash)
Samsung Galaxy Watch
4/6 Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: The Galaxy Watch 6 is expected to feature a larger display size and a curved glass display. Rumours also suggest that the rotating bezels will be back with this watch. Some features may be added, such as monitoring the heart rate for atrial fibrillation detection. (Unsplash)
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9: Earlier, it has been rumoured that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 may receive many changes, including an OLED panel for the entry-level model and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chips for all three models that include Galaxy Tab S9 Plus and Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra.
5/6 Samsung Galaxy Tab S9: Earlier, it has been rumoured that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 may receive many changes, including an OLED panel for the entry-level model and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chips for all three models that include Galaxy Tab S9 Plus and Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. (Amazon)
Samsung Galaxy S22
6/6 However, there may be more products than just these. Galaxy S23 FE and the Galaxy Buds 3 too may be launched today. Now it's just a matter of a few hours before these products are launched. (Unsplash)
The series comprises three models: Galaxy Tab S9, S9+, and S9 Ultra,
View all Images
The series comprises three models: Galaxy Tab S9, S9+, and S9 Ultra,

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 is finally here. It has been held in Seoul, South Korea and during the event, the company has unveiled a number of premium products including the Galaxy Tab S9. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra 5G has grabbed attention due to its amazing features and design. Here is everything about its camera, price, chip, battery, and more.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series

Samsung Electronics has just unveiled the groundbreaking Galaxy Tab S9 series, a premium lineup of tablets that sets a new standard for immersive viewing and creative possibilities, during the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event. The series comprises three models: Galaxy Tab S9, S9+, and S9 Ultra, all equipped with Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays, guaranteeing an extraordinary visual and entertainment experience, powered by the cutting-edge Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy.To further unleash users' creativity, an IP68-rated S Pen is included in the package, allowing them to bring their ideas to life. Notably, the Galaxy Tab S9 series is the first in the Galaxy Tab S lineup to receive an IP68 rating, empowering users to explore their inspiration both indoors and outdoors.

During the event, TM Roh, President and Head of the Mobile Experience Business at Samsung Electronics, said, "The Galaxy Tab S9 series empowers users to take their big ideas and bring them to life, completely effortlessly.”

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Features and specifications

Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra offers a 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display that delivers an immersive experience. The Galaxy Tab S9 series is sleeker than ever. Each device is equipped with the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform.Galaxy Tab S9 series and S Pen are now both IP68-rated for water and dust resistance.

Price and Availability

Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra starts at $1,199.99 with 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options. S9+ begins at $999.99, with 256 and 512GB options. S9+ connected 5G option is available starting at $1,149.99. S9 starts at $799.99 with 128 and 256GB storage options.

The series is available in two colors, Beige and Graphite, and three sizes: 14.6-inch on Tab S9 Ultra, 12.4-inch on Tab S9+, and 11-inch on Tab S9.

Galaxy Tab S9 series is available for pre-order in select markets from July 26, with general availability starting August 11.

 

 

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 26 Jul, 17:59 IST
Home Mobile News Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 launched at the Samsung Unpacked 2023! Check specs, price, and more
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16 trick: Get rid of background noise during calls on iPhone this way
Microsoft Bing Image Creator
Generate AI images for free with Microsoft Bing Image Creator from just words; Here how
Threads
Seeing unrelated posts? Know how to see posts from people you follow on Threads
Threads on Windows 11
Threads app on Windows 11 laptop? It is possible! Just do THIS
iOS 16
i-Wipe! Remove background magically from photo with this iOS 16 trick on your iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short
Realme Narzo N53
Realme Narzo N53 Review: A lot of thrills under Rs. 10000
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Massive discounts on new and old Epic Games. Check details.
Massive sale! Epic Games Summer sale offers up to 75% off; GTA V, FIFA 23, more
Pokemon Sleep
Dream game! Catch Pokemon in your sleep with Pokemon Sleep!
Steam games
Steam freebies! 6 Exciting new games to play today
Digits
Digits, the FUN math puzzle by the New York Times to be killed off soon
Check out the survey findings about Indian gaming habits conducted by Lenovo and Esports.
Gaming habits of Indian gamers revealed! Check eye-ball grabbing stats

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets