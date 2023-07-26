Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 launched at the Samsung Unpacked 2023! Check specs, price, and more

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 is finally here. It has been held in Seoul, South Korea and during the event, the company has unveiled a number of premium products including the Galaxy Tab S9. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra 5G has grabbed attention due to its amazing features and design. Here is everything about its camera, price, chip, battery, and more.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series

Samsung Electronics has just unveiled the groundbreaking Galaxy Tab S9 series, a premium lineup of tablets that sets a new standard for immersive viewing and creative possibilities, during the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event. The series comprises three models: Galaxy Tab S9, S9+, and S9 Ultra, all equipped with Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays, guaranteeing an extraordinary visual and entertainment experience, powered by the cutting-edge Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy.To further unleash users' creativity, an IP68-rated S Pen is included in the package, allowing them to bring their ideas to life. Notably, the Galaxy Tab S9 series is the first in the Galaxy Tab S lineup to receive an IP68 rating, empowering users to explore their inspiration both indoors and outdoors.

During the event, TM Roh, President and Head of the Mobile Experience Business at Samsung Electronics, said, "The Galaxy Tab S9 series empowers users to take their big ideas and bring them to life, completely effortlessly.”

Features and specifications

Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra offers a 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display that delivers an immersive experience. The Galaxy Tab S9 series is sleeker than ever. Each device is equipped with the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform.Galaxy Tab S9 series and S Pen are now both IP68-rated for water and dust resistance.

Price and Availability

Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra starts at $1,199.99 with 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options. S9+ begins at $999.99, with 256 and 512GB options. S9+ connected 5G option is available starting at $1,149.99. S9 starts at $799.99 with 128 and 256GB storage options.

The series is available in two colors, Beige and Graphite, and three sizes: 14.6-inch on Tab S9 Ultra, 12.4-inch on Tab S9+, and 11-inch on Tab S9.

Galaxy Tab S9 series is available for pre-order in select markets from July 26, with general availability starting August 11.