Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 images leaked on Reddit! Check new hinge design, camera layout

Yet another leak featuring real-life images of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 has surfaced on Reddit and it confirms one major design change that is set to debut with the smartphone.

Updated on: Jul 12 2023, 17:31 IST
From Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 to Galaxy Tab S9: Know the expected launches at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023
Samsung Unpacked event
1/5 Samsung is gearing up for the launch of the “next generation of its foldable series”, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5. It could launch other products such as tablets and watches too. (Samsung)
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
2/5 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 - Samsung’s top-end foldable smartphone is expected to get the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 which could give it a performance boost while also increasing the efficiency. Reports claim that it will maintain the same form factor as its predecessor but have a lighter and thinner design with a new hinge. It could also get a price decrease and undercut the Pixel Fold. (Representative Image) (Unsplash)
image caption
3/5 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 - The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 could also see the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 powering the smartphone, and it could benefit from a major redesign on the outside. According to reports, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 could get a giant 3.5-inch display on the outside which is nearly double the 1.9-inch cover display on its predecessor. It could also get the new hinge that is being developed for the Galaxy Z Fold 5. (Unsplash)
image caption
4/5 Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 - While there is no confirmation about the Galaxy Watch 6, Samsung could unveil it like last year, at its Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event. According to reports, the Galaxy Watch 6 could feature curved glass and improved battery life. Samsung could add blood glucose monitoring to its smartwatches. (Representative Image) (Unsplash)
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7
5/5 Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 - Samsung could also launch 3 tablets as part of its Tab S9 lineup that includes a standard version, a Plus version, and a top-end version, as per a WinFuture report. It could get Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 under the hood along with OLED displays, The Tab S9 series could be identical to its predecessor but feature improved cameras taken from the Galaxy S23 series. (Representative Image) (Samsung)
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
View all Images
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is expected to launch at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event on July 26. (Representative Image) (Unsplash)

Samsung is gearing up for the big reveal of its upcoming foldables at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event. For several months now, leaks and rumours have circulated that have given us a hint of what the upcoming flagship devices could look like, and offer in terms of specs. Just last week, real-life images of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5's dummy units were leaked on Twitter but the post was soon taken down. However, it was enough to provide us with a first look at Samsung's top-end model and its new hinge design.

Now, another leak featuring real-life images of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 has surfaced on Reddit and it confirms one major design change that is set to debut with the smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 leaked

In the images published on Reddit (via Android Police), the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is visible with the new waterdrop hinge. This is a major design change for Samsung's foldables as it is expected to make the phones ‘gapless'. This corroborates previous rumours that Samsung was reportedly working on a new hinge design to minimize the gap when the phone is folded. Another image shows the working display of the Galaxy Z Fold 5, although it is unclear whether the crease has been reduced.

While the triple camera layout on the smartphone remains the same, it is possible that Samsung could bump up its specifications. The words “Confidential” can be seen printed on a sticker at the back of the Galaxy Z Fold 5.

The Redditor claims that they were approached with the smartphone for sale by another user, which directly goes against the directive of “Not For Sale” that is also mentioned on the sticker.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: Expectations

Samsung's top-end foldable smartphone is expected to get the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which could give it a performance boost while also increasing efficiency. Reports claim that it will maintain the same form factor as its predecessor, but have a lighter and thinner design with a new hinge. Notably, it could also get a price decrease and undercut the Pixel Fold.

