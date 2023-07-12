Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 images leaked on Reddit! Check new hinge design, camera layout

Samsung is gearing up for the big reveal of its upcoming foldables at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event. For several months now, leaks and rumours have circulated that have given us a hint of what the upcoming flagship devices could look like, and offer in terms of specs. Just last week, real-life images of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5's dummy units were leaked on Twitter but the post was soon taken down. However, it was enough to provide us with a first look at Samsung's top-end model and its new hinge design.

Now, another leak featuring real-life images of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 has surfaced on Reddit and it confirms one major design change that is set to debut with the smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 leaked

In the images published on Reddit (via Android Police), the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is visible with the new waterdrop hinge. This is a major design change for Samsung's foldables as it is expected to make the phones ‘gapless'. This corroborates previous rumours that Samsung was reportedly working on a new hinge design to minimize the gap when the phone is folded. Another image shows the working display of the Galaxy Z Fold 5, although it is unclear whether the crease has been reduced.

While the triple camera layout on the smartphone remains the same, it is possible that Samsung could bump up its specifications. The words “Confidential” can be seen printed on a sticker at the back of the Galaxy Z Fold 5.

The Redditor claims that they were approached with the smartphone for sale by another user, which directly goes against the directive of “Not For Sale” that is also mentioned on the sticker.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: Expectations

Samsung's top-end foldable smartphone is expected to get the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which could give it a performance boost while also increasing efficiency. Reports claim that it will maintain the same form factor as its predecessor, but have a lighter and thinner design with a new hinge. Notably, it could also get a price decrease and undercut the Pixel Fold.