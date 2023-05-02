Surprise! Nothing Phone 1 will soon get Android 14 Beta 1 early access

Nothing Phone 1 is going to be among the first non-Google smartphones to get the early access to Android 14 Beta 1.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 02 2023, 20:27 IST
Nothing Phone (1): Here it is in all its “black and white” glory, check out its cool lights!
image caption
1/7 Nothing Phone (1) leaks in an all black colour theme, similar to the Nothing ear (1) earbuds. It retains the white GLYPH notification lights. (WinFuture)
Nothing Phone (1) has flat sides similar to the ones on the iPhone 13. Even the button placements are similar.
2/7 Nothing Phone (1) has flat sides similar to the ones on the iPhone 13. Even the button placements are similar. (WinFuture)
image caption
3/7 Nothing Phone (1) is expected to feature a 6.5-inch 120Hz OLED display with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The bezels are uniform on all the sides.  (WinFuture)
Nothing Phone (1)
4/7 Nothing Phone (1) will feature a 50MP and 16MP dual camera setup on the rear, while the front camera will have a 16MP sensor. The phone will also have a red LED indicator at the back when video recording is switched on.  (WinFuture)
image caption
5/7 Nothing Phone (1) can do wireless charging to fill up the 4500mAh battery, say the rumours. There will also be a 45W wired charging solution, the charger for which will have to be bought separately. (WinFuture)
Nothing Phone (1)
6/7 Nothing Phone (1) will come with Nothing OS 12 based on Android 12. Nothing has already promised three OS updates. (Nothing)
Nothing Phone (1)
7/7 Nothing Phone (1) has been spotted with Snapdragon 778G+ chipset in the wild. The phone will also come with up to 256GB storage and possibly up to 12GB RAM. (Nothing)
Nothing Phone 1
View all Images
Nothing Phone 1 users will get to experience the Android 14 Beta 1 update. (Representative Image) (Unsplash )

Nothing created a buzz when it introduced its first-ever smartphone Nothing Phone 1 in July 2022. The smartphone maker offered one of the most innovative back panels on a smartphone with a transparent design and glyph interface, a dot matrix font, and price-competitive hardware to woo the consumers. And now, the smartphone has again given users something to cheer for after it recently announced that Nothing Phone 1 will soon get Android 14 Beta 1 access, making it among the first smartphones to get the update.

The big announcement was made by Carl Pei, the founder of Nothing. In a recent tweet, he said, “Early access to Android 14 Beta 1 just dropped. Thanks @Android and @Google, very excited about what Nothing has coming in 2023”. So far, only the Google Pixel smartphones have early access to the Android 14 Beta 1 version. It can be tested on Google Pixel 4 and later devices. At this point, it is not sure when non-Pixel smartphones will get access to it, but it is likely to be after the Google I/O event on May 10.

Nothing Phone 1 to get Android 14 soon

In its official announcement, Nothing stated that the company is committed to bringing the latest technology to its users and community and it has been working closely with Google to deliver a great user experience.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Nothing has not announced any date for the release of Android 14 Beta 1 to Nothing Phone 1, but it has stated that more details will be shared ‘in due course'. Notably, Nothing Phone 2 is also expected to be launched later this year and it can come with Android 14 out-of-the-box. Nothing Phone 2 can also feature the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen chipset and offer big upgrades in the camera and display departments.

Based on leaks and reports, it appears that Android 14 will not be a major update and will only bring incremental improvements and changes to the existing framework. Google recently moved to its Material You themes and has been trying to make it more customizable. Some new privacy features, a transparent navigation bar, and some other smaller new features are still possible when Google introduces it in the upcoming event.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 02 May, 20:27 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News Surprise! Nothing Phone 1 will soon get Android 14 Beta 1 early access
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone Wifi
Can't find your iPhone Wi-Fi password? Check this iOS 16 trick out now
Apple iPhone
Is your iPhone battery health good or bad? Here is how to find out if you need to replace it
iPhone
Live to drive? Then switch on THIS mode on your iPhone now
iPhone 15
iPhone tricks: STOP taking screenshots the boring way- Take it this way instead
Gmail
Gmail users can send password-protected email! Do it THIS way

Editor’s Pick

Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!

Trending Stories

Microsoft Designer
Microsoft Designer, the AI-powered tool that is taking on Adobe Photoshop, Canva
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
keep up with tech

Gaming

PS5
Sony casts doubt on PS5 momentum with disappointing outlook
Microsoft
Microsoft signs 10-yr deal with Spain's Nware after UK blocks Activision bid
PlayStation Plus
PlayStation Plus May 2023 Games: GRID Legends, Chivalry 2, more for FREE
Microsoft
UK blocks Microsoft-Activision gaming deal, biggest in tech
GTA V
GTA V done and dusted? Good news! Rockstar could announce GTA 6 on THIS date

    Trending News

    Microsoft Designer, the AI-powered tool that is taking on Adobe Photoshop, Canva
    Microsoft Designer
    Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
    iPhone 14
    Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
    Tecno Phantom V Fold
    iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
    pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
    Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
    Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets