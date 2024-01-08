TECNO POP 8: Entry-level smartphone marks its presence in India; check price and features

TECNO, a global smartphone brand, is set to make a significant impact on the entry-level smartphone market in India with the introduction of the TECNO POP 8. Positioned as the fastest 8GB RAM phone in its category, the POP 8 aims to redefine performance standards, promising users a speed-driven era of innovation. The company claims the smartphone is not merely a device but a catalyst for unlocking the full potential of its users.

Tailored for the youth and entertainment enthusiasts, this Made in India smartphone is designed to enhance personal lifestyles, ensuring that the party follows users wherever they go. The TECNO POP 8 boasts some notable specifications, functionality, and a stylish design. The smartphone is available all at an affordable price.

Scheduled for release on Amazon starting January 9th, 2024, the smartphone is geared towards bridging the digital divide by delivering innovation without straining consumers' budgets, claims the company. Arijeet Talapatra, CEO of TECNO Mobile India, emphasizes the brand's commitment to connecting with young, bold, and stylish tech enthusiasts through the POP series, which aims to deliver excellence to entry-level users.

The TECNO POP 8 distinguishes itself as a powerhouse, featuring a rapid 8GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. It has an AnTuTu score of 240k, and it promises a seamless and lightning-fast user experience. The 6.56" Dot-In display offers a visual feast, complemented by Panda screen protection for added durability and a 90Hz screen refresh rate for smooth interactions.

In the audio department, the POP 8 introduces segment-first DTS dual stereo speakers, and the company claims it provides a 400% louder sound output compared to competitors in its segment. The smartphone also incorporates an ultra-fast side Anti-Oil fingerprint sensor for enhanced security and convenience.

Priced at Rs. 6,499, the TECNO POP 8 will be exclusively available on Amazon starting January 9th, 2024, with a limited-time special pricing of Rs. 5,999 through bank offers. The smartphone aims to bring advanced technology within reach for a broader demographic, marking a significant step in TECNO's mission to ensure accessibility to cutting-edge features.

