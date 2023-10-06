Icon

The Oppo Find N3 Flip launch date announced! Check what is special

Oppo Find N3 Flip is scheduled to launch on October 12, 2023 in India. Check out what’s is special in this flip smartphone.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 06 2023, 16:25 IST
Oppo Find N3 Flip launch date is out! Check details. (Oppo)

The Oppo Find N3 Flip has been in the spotlight since its debut in China last month. The company has been teasing its launch in India for some time now and it has even rolled out a lucky draw contest that looks to have attracted a large audience. Now, much to the delight of foldable fans, Oppo Find N3 Flip launch date has finally been. If you are waiting for the new flip phone by Oppo, know that it will be launched on October 12, 2023. Check out what the smartphone will offer to its users.

Oppo Find N3 Flip specs

The Find N3 Flip is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chipset which is based on the 2nd Generation TSMC 4nm process. It consists of a 3.05GHz Arm Cortex X3 core along with triple Cortex-A715 cores clocked at 2.85GHz for performance, with quad 1.8GHz Arm Cortex-A510 cores.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

It is equipped with MediaTek's 6th generation AI processor, the MediaTek APU 690, and New eXtreme Power Saving Technology for AI-Super Resolution (AISR) and AI-Noise Reduction (AI-NR). According to Oppo, it is 35% faster and delivers 45% power savings in visual applications such as camera, GPU and video playback, and up to 25% power savings for 4K video with AI-NR, compared to the 5th Generation APU.

The Find N3 Flip comes with 12GB RAM with expandable 12GB technology for an overall smooth performance.

The Find N3 Flip features a 4300mAh battery that lasts over a day of mixed-use on a single charge, according to the company. It supports 44W SUPERVOOCTM fast-charging technology that charges this battery from zero to 100% in just 56 minutes. A 10-minute recharge powers up the battery to 21%, while 30 minutes gets it to 58%.

First Published Date: 06 Oct, 16:25 IST
The Oppo Find N3 Flip launch date announced! Check what is special
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon