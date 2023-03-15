    Trending News

    5 Smartwatches to gift on Women’s Day: NoiseFit Halo, Gizmore Cloud, Fitshot Aster and more
    Gizmore Cloud
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    GTA V
    Best water-resistant phones to buy on Holi: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, more
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    iPhone 14

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets

    This iOS 16.4 update will just blow your mind; Know all about Web Push Notifications

    iOS 16.4 update for iPhone devices will bring a cool new feature that will let web apps on your homescreen send push notifications. Know all about it.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Mar 15 2023, 17:11 IST
    Impressive! NEW iOS 16.4 beta reveals exciting features for iPhones
    image caption
    1/6 Apple is now rolling out the third beta update of iOS 16.4 and your iPhones will soon get new and exciting features coming along with the iOS 16.4 update.   (Unsplash)
    image caption
    2/6 And what is exciting in iOS 16.4 update? The update includes a bunch of new emojis with Unicode 15.0. Some of them include Wi-Fi symbols, jellyfish, flute, and more.  (Pixabay)
    image caption
    3/6 It will also tweak Apple Music and Podcast apps and they will no longer show pop ups in the middle of the screen. Apart from this, the update will support 5G Standalone, a new HomeKit architecture, and more.  (Unsplash)
    iOS 16
    4/6 Moreover, there will be Web Push notification. If you add a supported web app to your Home Screen, you can optionally receive push notifications from it. (Unsplash)
    image caption
    5/6 If you have previously installed a public beta of iOS 16.4, you can update to the latest version by accessing Settings > General > Software Update on your iPhone. The current update's build number is 20E5229e, 9to5Mac report informed.  (Unsplash)
    image caption
    6/6 Apple IOS 16.4 update is expected to be released to everyone in March or April, the report suggested. (HT Tech)
    iOS 16.4
    View all Images
    Know all about this cool new feature in the iOS 16.4 update called web push notifications. (REUTERS)

    Just a couple of days ago, leaks revealed that the iOS 16.4 update is very close to a global release. While an official date for rollout has not been announced, iPhone users have been waiting for this update for quite a while. And one of the big reasons behind this is that the update adds a cool new feature that can be quite handy for some. The new iOS update will allow users to add the Safari web apps on the home screen to send them push notifications. Many have wanted this feature for a while and finally Apple has delivered. Check out all the information around the new web push notifications feature.

    Interestingly, the functionality to add a shortcut to a website on the home screen coupled with an application-like icon has been around since the first iPhone. These website shortcuts are today better known as web applications because they imitate the process similar to an application but they are not a software that can be installed on the device. But these web applications never had the ability to send users push notifications. But now, that will change. And it can lead to some interesting advantages for users.

    iOS 16.4 brings web push notifications feature

    After this update, users will be able to accept requests from these web apps for push notifications as long as the request requires a direct user interaction. Once accepted, these notifications will show up exactly like a notification from any other iOS application. These will show up on the lock screen, in the notification center and even on the Apple Watch.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    For convenience, users can also manage these permissions in Notifications settings and either accept or reject push notifications from a particular web app.

    Additionally, these web apps will also be able to send notification badge count as well as have them be shown in the focus mode, provided the user has turned on those settings.

    So, now, users can get notifications from their favorite news websites, blog sites or any other website they frequent and will not have to worry about missing out on an update.

    Apart from this, iOS 16.4 also adds some cool features such as new emojis, a new Beta menu in the Software Updates tab, a revamped Home app architecture and improvements to the podcast app.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 15 Mar, 17:11 IST
    Tags:
    Home Mobile News This iOS 16.4 update will just blow your mind; Know all about Web Push Notifications
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    Cybersecurity
    Protect your digital business from DDoS attacks; Microsoft explains how
    iPhone
    iPhone frozen? Fix it THIS way; check quick guide
    Web_capture_20-5-2022_12853_pixabaycom_16530288545
    No need to type on iPhone! This COOL trick is so much better
    iPhone
    iPhone filled to the brim with memories? Know how to transfer photos from iPhone to laptop
    iPhone
    iOS 16 tip: Read deleted messages on your iPhone! Know how

    Editor’s Pick

    Oppo Find N2 Flip
    Oppo Find N2 Flip Review: This flip phone is DIFFERENT
    iPhone 14
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it

    Trending Stories

    Gizmore Cloud
    5 Smartwatches to gift on Women’s Day: NoiseFit Halo, Gizmore Cloud, Fitshot Aster and more
    GTA V
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
    Best water-resistant phones to buy on Holi: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    iPhone 14
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Minecraft
    Minecraft 1.19.4 update to release TODAY; Know what’s new and how to download
    PS5
    PS5 update! Sony adds Discord Invite, Variable Refresh Rate and other new features
    Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League
    Warner Bros. Delays ‘Suicide Squad’ Game Again After Fan Backlash
    Call of Duty Warzone Mobile
    Call of Duty Warzone Mobile to launch soon; Could mean BAD NEWS for CoD: Mobile
    GTA V
    GTA V Cheats for PS5: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes; get stunning booster shot