Top 10 Christmas gift ideas: Pick the finest smartphones from Apple, POCO, Oppo, and more

Looking for the perfect Christmas gift ideas? Explore top smartphones from brands like Apple, POCO, Oppo, and more that blend performance and affordability.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 21 2023, 21:59 IST
Searching for the perfect Christmas gift ideas? Explore the top smartphones from top brands like iPhone, POCO, and Oppo.

The joyous season of Christmas is upon us, bringing with it the spirit of giving and celebration worldwide. It's a time-honoured tradition for family and friends to exchange gifts, symbolising gratitude and care as we bid farewell to the current year. As we immerse ourselves in the festive atmosphere, the quest for the perfect Christmas gift becomes a delightful pursuit—one that reflects the essence of our loved ones' lives, striking a harmonious balance between budget considerations and uncompromised quality. In today's tech-driven era, a smartphone transcends being just a thoughtful present; it opens a gateway to a realm of possibilities. Particularly in markets like India, where price consciousness is paramount, discovering a top-tier smartphone that seamlessly blends affordability with capability is a true find. So, here wee have curated a list of top 10 Christmas gift ideas that you can check out for yourself and your loved ones.

What to Consider While Buying a Smartphone

Navigating the competitive landscape of smartphones, the choice within a specific price segment becomes pivotal. These devices have evolved from being mere communication tools to becoming integral components of our daily routines, capturing life's moments and streamlining tasks. Consequently, selecting a smartphone as a gift demands a thoughtful consideration of features that can enhance the recipient's day-to-day experiences. Whether it's a phone with an exceptional camera for the photography enthusiast in your family, a robust battery for the friend always on the move, or a device adorned with an elegant design for the aesthetically inclined, there are diverse options to explore. Here, we unveil a curated list of some of the best Christmas gift ideas, showcasing smartphones that effortlessly blend performance and style.

From the impressive lineup of iPhones to the feature-rich offerings from POCO and Oppo, these smartphones cater to a spectrum of preferences. Explore the perfect balance of innovation and practicality, ensuring your Christmas gift leaves a lasting impression on your loved ones. This holiday season, go beyond the ordinary and embrace the joy of gifting a smartphone that seamlessly integrates into the recipient's lifestyle, adding a touch of technological sophistication to their festivities.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

 

1. POCO M5

B0BJK5C7ZW-1

The first on this list of top 10 Christmas gift ideas is POCO M5 (6GB RAM, 128GB Storage). It is a fantastic Christmas gift idea, especially for those who value a perfect mix of performance and style without breaking the bank. With a generous 6GB RAM and 128GB storage (expandable up to 512GB), there's plenty of room for apps, photos, and videos. The device boasts a big 6.58-inch Full HD+ display, delivering sharp and vibrant visuals that are perfect for enjoying media content. Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the triple camera setup, featuring a 50MP primary sensor, depth sensor, and macro sensor. Selfie lovers are not forgotten, thanks to the 8MP front camera. Fueled by a Mediatek Helio G99 processor and equipped with a robust 5000mAh battery, the POCO M5 strikes a balance between performance and endurance. Make this Christmas extra special with the gift of a reliable and budget-friendly smartphone- the POCO M5.

  • Display: 6.58-inch FHD+
  • OS: Android 12
  • RAM: 6GB
  • Storage: 128GB
  • Rear Camera: 50MP+50MP+2MP
  • Battery: 5000mAh

2. Honor 90

B0CG1299WK-2

Explore the perfect Christmas gift idea with the Honor 90, a smartphone that combines impressive features with stunning visuals. Its impressive 6.7-inch full HD+ OLED display boasts a quad-curved design, offering an immersive experience with a high 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,600 nits peak brightness. Powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Accelerated Edition, the device can reach CPU speeds up to 2.5 GHz, delivering smooth performance. With 8GB/12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB/512GB UFS 3.1 storage, there's ample space for all your needs. The triple-camera module, featuring a main 200MP camera, 12MP ultra-wide camera, and 2MP depth sensor, ensures exceptional photo quality. Additionally, the 50MP front camera captures stunning selfies. The 5,000mAh battery with 66W charging speed ensures long-lasting usage.

  • Display: 6.7-inch HD+ OLED display
  • OS: Android 13
  • RAM: 8GB, 12GB
  • Storage: 256GB, 512GB
  • Rear Camera: 200MP + 12MP + 2MP
  • Battery: 5000mAh

3. Oppo Find N3 Flip

B0CLZXSDPP-3

The Oppo Find N3 Flip emerges as an ideal choice for those seeking a compact foldable phone, making it a fantastic option for Christmas gift ideas. Offering convenience with a larger cover display for easy message replies, call reception, and seamless photo-taking, this phone's foldable display boasts impressive quality. The 3.26-inch vertical display, protected by Gorilla Glass Victus, showcases the signature circular camera module on the left.

Featuring a 17:9 aspect ratio, the phone supports over 40 apps without the need to unfold, including popular ones like Uber, Outlook, Gmail, and Google Maps for navigation. The wider 6.8-inch full HD+ E6 AMOLED display boasts a 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate and a 21:9 aspect ratio. Convenience is further enhanced with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Type-C port, stereo speakers, and dual-SIM slots.

Powering the Oppo Find N3 Flip is a robust 3.05GHz MediaTek Dimensity 3200 octa-core processor, accompanied by an Immortalis-G715 11-core GPU. Running on Android 13-brd ColorOS 13.2 OS, it offers smooth performance with 12GB LPDDR5x RAM and 256GB UFS 4.0 storage. The 4,300mAh battery with a 44W SuperVOOC Flash charger ensures lasting usage. Capture memorable moments with the impressive triple-camera module featuring a 50MP main camera, 48MP, and 32MP telephoto cameras, along with a 32 MP selfie camera on the front.

  • Display: 6.79-inch
  • OS: Android 13
  • RAM: 12GB
  • Storage: 256GB
  • Rear Camera: 50MP + 32MP + 48MP
  • Battery: 4300mAh

4. iPhone 14 Plus

B0BDK2FSZ5-4

Unlock the joy of the season with the iPhone 14 Plus, a stellar choice for Christmas gift ideas that combines performance and photography prowess. Powered by the reliable Apple A15 Bionic chipset, this smartphone boasts a dual-camera system capable of delivering remarkable photos in any lighting condition. The 6.68-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, equipped with True Tone technology and Ceramic Shield, ensures vibrant visuals and durability, encased in aerospace-grade aluminium.

Under the hood, the Apple A15 Bionic chipset features a 5-core GPU, 6-core CPU, and 16-core Neural Engine, providing not only powerful performance but also long-lasting battery life. The dual 12MP cameras, including a wide-angle and ultra-wide-angle sensor, offer 2X optical zoom out, 5X digital zoom, and sensor-shift optical image stabilisation for superior low-light imaging. The front-facing 12MP FaceTime camera adds finesse to selfies.

  • Display: 6.68-inch
  • Processor: A15 Bionic
  • OS: iOS 16
  • Storage:128GB, 256GB, 512GB
  • Rear Camera: 12MP + 12MP

5. iQOO Neo7 Pro 5G

B07WHRBD95-5

Another one on this list of top 10 Christmas gift ideas is the iQOO Neo7 Pro 5G. It is a smartphone that blends fantastic features with stunning visuals. Its huge 6.78-inch full HD+ AMOLED screen, with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and up to 1500 nits brightness, ensures a captivating display. Powered by the advanced 4nm class Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and Adreno 730 GPU, this phone offers seamless performance. Choose from 8GB or 12GB LPDDR5 RAM options paired with 128GB or 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage, running on Android 13-brd Funtouch OS 13. The massive 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support guarantees long-lasting usage.

Capture stunning moments with the triple camera module, featuring a 50MP main sensor, 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro camera, complemented by LED flash. The 16MP front camera ensures crisp and clear selfies.

  • Display: 6.78-inch
  • OS: Android 13
  • RAM: 8GB, 12GB
  • Storage: 128GB, 256GB
  • Rear Camera: 50MP + 8MP + 2MP
  • Battery: 5000mAh

6. Tecno Pova 5 Pro

B0CC36HMDC-6

The Tecno Pova 5 Pro smartphone boasts a premium 3D-textured design language, featuring the innovative Arc LED Interface at the back. Experience a synchronised light flash on the black flashes whenever notifications or calls are received, with the added option to customise the light flash sequence.

The 6.78-inch full HD+ LCD screen offers a visual treat, supporting a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 580 nits brightness, all protected by NEG glass shield. Powered by a 6nm class MediaTek Dimensity 6080 octa-core processor and Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, it ensures seamless performance. Running on Android 13-brd HiOS 13 OS, the Pova 5 Pro provides 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB/256GB UMCP internal storage (expandable). The dual-camera module, featuring a 50MP primary camera and a secondary AI camera with dual LED flash, captures stunning moments. The 16MP front camera ensures vibrant selfies, while the 5,000mAh battery with 68W charger support guarantees lasting usage.

  • Display: 6.78-inch
  • OS: Android 13
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Storage: 128GB, 256GB
  • Rear Camera: 50MP + VGA
  • Battery: 5000mAh

7. Redmi Note 12

B0C1GKQ79V-7

Unlock the joy of giving with the Redmi Note 12, a fantastic choice for Christmas gift ideas. This smartphone boasts a captivating 6.67-inch full HD+ super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, offering a visual feast with its 1,200 nits peak brightness. The screen is shielded by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 and holds an IP53 water splash-resistant rating for added durability.

Inside, the Redmi Note 12 houses a powerful 6nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 CPU, accompanied by an Adreno 610 GPU, ensuring smooth performance. Running on Android 12-brd MIUI 13 OS, it provides 4GB/6GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage, expandable up to a whopping 1TB. The 5,000mAh battery, complemented by a 33W charger in the box, guarantees long-lasting usage.

Capture memories with the triple-camera module, featuring a 48MP main camera, 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro camera, supported by LED flash. The 13MP front camera ensures stunning selfies.

  • Display: 6.67-inch
  • OS: Android 12
  • RAM: 4GB, 6GB, 8GB
  • Storage: 128GB, 256GB
  • Rear Camera: 48MP + 8MP + 2MP
  • Battery: 5000mAh

8. Realme narzo N53

B0CKN5LGDW-8

Consider the realme narzo N53 in the elegant Feather Black as a wonderful Christmas gift idea, especially for those who appreciate the perfect blend of style and performance. With its 8GB RAM and 128GB storage capacity, this smartphone offers seamless multitasking and ample space for personal content. The highlight is the 33W SUPERVOOC fast charging, ensuring swift power-ups and minimising downtime, adding a practical touch to its sleek design.

Beyond its aesthetic appeal, the phone's slim design enhances handling comfort. Photography enthusiasts will be delighted by the high-resolution 50MP AI camera, capable of capturing detailed and vibrant images. The 90Hz smooth display elevates the viewing experience, making it perfect for media consumption and gaming. Backed by a massive 5000mAh battery.

  • Display: 6.74-inch
  • OS: Android 13
  • RAM: 4GB, 6GB, 8GB
  • Storage: 164GB, 128GB
  • Rear Camera: 50MP
  • Battery: 5000mAh

9. Samsung Galaxy M13

B0B4F2TTTS-9

This holiday season, explore the Samsung Galaxy M13 as a thoughtful Christmas gift idea, especially for those who appreciate the reliability of a trusted brand and solid performance. Boasting 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, expandable up to a massive 1TB, the phone ensures ample space for everyday use and future needs.

A standout feature is the powerful 6000mAh battery, granting extended usage without the hassle of frequent charging- perfect for individuals who are always on the move. The Galaxy M13's triple camera setup, highlighted by a 50MP main sensor, guarantees impressive photographic capabilities. The 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD display contributes to a delightful user experience with clear and bright visuals.

Running on the Android 12 operating system and powered by a robust Octa-Core processor, the Galaxy M13 ensures smooth and efficient operation. Its durable build and practical features make the Samsung Galaxy M13 an excellent gift choice.

  • Display: 6.60-inch
  • OS: Android 12
  • RAM: 4GB, 6GB
  • Storage: 64GB, 128GB
  • Rear Camera: 50MP + 5MP + 2MP
  • Battery: 6000mAh

10. Infinix Zero 30

B0CH5DM2WR-10

The last one on this list of top 10 Christmas gift ideas is Infinix Zero 30. It is a feature-packed smartphone designed to deliver a fantastic experience and a perfect Christmas gift idea. Boasting a 144Hz refresh rate, the 6.78-inch touchscreen display offers stunning visuals at 1080 x 2400 pixels (FHD+), protected by robust Gorilla Glass for durability.

Powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8020 processor, the Infinix Zero 30 ensures smooth performance, with options of 8GB or 12GB of RAM for seamless multitasking. Running on Android 13 and fueled by a robust 5000mAh battery, this phone keeps you going all day, and its proprietary fast charging guarantees quick power-ups.

Capture every moment with the impressive triple rear camera setup, featuring a high-resolution 108-megapixel primary camera and a 13-megapixel camera. Selfie enthusiasts will be delighted with the front camera's impressive 50-megapixel lens.

Running on XOS 13 based on Android 13 and offering a generous 256GB of storage, the Infinix Zero 30 provides ample space for all your apps and cherished memories. With dual-SIM capability and Nano-SIM card support, it offers flexibility in connectivity, making the Infinix Zero 30 a thoughtful and feature-rich Christmas gift choice.

  • Display: 6.78-inch
  • OS: Android 13
  • RAM: 8GB, 12GB
  • Storage: 256GB
  • Rear Camera: 108MP + 13MP
  • Battery: 5000mAh

First Published Date: 21 Dec, 21:59 IST
