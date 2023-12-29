Icon

Top 5 smartphones that we tried in 2023: iPhone 15 Pro, Google Pixel 8 Pro, and more

We have curated a list of the top 5 smartphones that we tried this year, and these devices shone brightly like the Sirius star on a dark night. From iPhone 15 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra to Google Pixel 8 Pro, check out the top 5 smartphones that we tried this year.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 29 2023, 19:00 IST
The iPhone 15 Pro is one of the top smartphones that we tried this year. Know the rest. (Unsplash)

2023 has been an eventful year in the smartphone industry, with a myriad of launches taking place. From budget entry-level smartphones to flamboyant flagships, a new smartphone has been launched for every user and need. But in the ocean of smartphones out there, choosing the perfect smartphone tailored to your needs can be a daunting task. But worry not, we've got your back. We have curated a list of the top 5 smartphones that we tried this year, and these devices shone brightly like the Sirius star on a dark night. From iPhone 15 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra to Google Pixel 8 Pro, check out the top 5 smartphones that we tried this year.

1. iPhone 15 Pro

In the past few years, Apple has lowered people's expectations with iterative upgrades to iPhones, but the iPhone 15 Pro comes as a refreshing change. With upgrades across the spec sheet, the new Apple smartphone now looks better, performs better, and takes better pictures.

Even as the iPhone 15 Pro Max comes as the headline maker for Apple, in my experience, we feel it is the iPhone 15 Pro where buyers will find value for money. The smartphone is an all-rounder, but buyers who prefer a performance-heavy smartphone, are shutterbugs, and are generally fans of smaller smartphones, can happily go for it if it does not put a big dent in their savings.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?
B0CHX7J4TL-1

2. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is to smartphones what Bentley is to the world of cars – it has got all the luxuries you can ask for, draped in utmost style. It has a large and beautiful display to let your eyes feast upon, a highly capable and power-efficient Snapdragon chip that also runs cool, a set of splendid cameras outdoing the versatility of a professional camera, and a good battery life to back it all. And when you are done dealing with all that, one look at the stately design of the S23 Ultra and most of you seem to be proud of your hefty investment.

B0BTWQZBGP-2

3. Google Pixel 8 Pro

The Google Pixel 8 Pro is the best camera smartphone of 2023 and is definitely the one to go for if you're a social media buff who likes to take and post pictures. The images are well-detailed, have great colour balance, and the exposure is spot-on. The device is also an AI powerhouse with a wide variety of features that enhance the out-of-the-box Android 14 experience, which means you can use it to enhance your productivity immensely. That said, the Tensor G3 SoC under the hood of the Pixel 8 Pro isn't as impressive as its competition and is even inferior to them in terms of processing power. Therefore, if you're expecting iPhone 15 Pro Max-esque performance from your smartphone, then you shouldn't go for the Pixel 8 Pro, especially at the price tag that it flaunts.

4. Teco Phantom V Fold

The Tecno Phantom V Fold is proof that the dream of cheaper foldable smartphones is nearing reality. It features a premium design with care taken towards reducing the carbon footprint, but the hinge does not maintain itself at any angle other than 90 and 180. Both displays are LTPO AMOLEDs, offering VRR and the inner display's 2K resolution results in sharp and vivid content. It gets the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ and 12GB RAM under the hood and it performs as a flagship even during long gaming sessions. The triple camera setup at the back is one of the strong points of the device and the 50MP primary sensor steals the show, especially during low-light photography. In terms of battery life, the Tecno Phantom V Fold can last you a full day and more on light usage and it gets up to 45W fast charging with the provided charging brick.

B0BZCG8FNL-3

5. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 comes with areas where it shines brightly. The overall package of what is being offered is very, very appealing, especially for a folding smartphone. Overall, we feel confident in saying that Galaxy Z Fold 5 is likely the best folding smartphone in the market right now. And a lot of it has to do with not adding major upgrades, as counterintuitive as it may sound. Samsung has decided to perfect the design they started with instead of feeling the pressure from the rivals and adding a radical new upgrade, that would likely not feel very optimized. With a technology that is still relatively new, we believe this was the right thing to do. Of course, some areas fail to impress. The smartphone is massively pricey. So, if you already own the Galaxy Z Fold 4, we would advise you not to upgrade. Similarly, unless you are curious about new technology, requires a high-performance device configured for multitasking, or wants a 2-in-1 tablet and smartphone, you might find it a bit difficult to justify the price. But for those of you who fit into the bracket, go for it if you can afford it. You will fall in love with it.

B0CB683TQB-4

First Published Date: 29 Dec, 19:00 IST
