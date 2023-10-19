Icon

UK wants Apple to stop its stolen iPhones problem

Officials want Apple to urgently address the skyrocketing stolen iPhone problem in the UK.

The UK government wants Apple and other smartphone manufacturers to help stop phone theft in London. There has been a 28% rise in mobile thefts there. (Unsplash)

The United Kingdom is urging companies like Apple, Samsung, and Google to find a solution to prevent phone thefts in London. The idea is to make it harder for thieves to steal phones in the first place, so they can't easily sell them. This request was made by London Mayor Sadiq Khan and police chief Sir Mark Rowley during a recent meeting. They spoke to Apple and told them that they should find a viable solution that would stop making iPhones such a lucrative target for thieves.

Rising Phone Thefts in London

In the past year, London has seen a 28% increase in mobile phone thefts, with an average of 157 phones stolen every day - 57,174 stolen phones in a year.

Khan considers this meeting with tech companies as a significant step toward finding a long-term solution to the problem of mobile phone theft, which not only affects London but also the entire UK. He believes that instead of relying solely on the police to handle these thefts, tech companies like Apple should make it more challenging and less profitable for criminals to sell stolen phones, Daily Mail reported.

Innovative Technological Solutions in the Works

The police are working closely with the mobile phone industry to create innovative technological solutions that would make stolen phones less appealing and harder for thieves to use.

Thieves often target high-value devices, such as Apple's top-of-the-line iPhones like the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro, as people use them for calls and navigation while walking around London. Although arrests have been made, the problem persists because the phones are still attractive to thieves. To break this cycle, they want to "design out" the ability for stolen phones to be used, which would deter criminals.

It's worth noting that Apple's iOS software already includes security features like the Find My app, which can help locate lost or stolen devices. Additionally, Lost Mode allows users to lock their phone and display a message indicating that it's missing, and you can even erase your iPhone remotely. However, these features might not be enough to deter determined thieves, which is why the UK government is pushing for more substantial changes to phone design and security.

