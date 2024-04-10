 OnePlus, Oppo, Realme flagship smartphones may soon get a new sensor- Details | Tech News
OnePlus, Oppo, and Realme, all under the BBK Electronics umbrella, are poised to change biometric authentication with the introduction of ultrasonic fingerprint sensors for their upcoming flagship models.

Apr 10 2024
The adoption of ultrasonic fingerprint sensors by BBK Electronics brands heralds a new era of enhanced security and user experience in flagship smartphones. (unsplash)
The adoption of ultrasonic fingerprint sensors by BBK Electronics brands heralds a new era of enhanced security and user experience in flagship smartphones. (unsplash)

Smartphone manufacturers under the BBK Electronics umbrella, including OnePlus, Oppo, and Realme, are reportedly gearing up to introduce ultrasonic fingerprint sensors for their flagship models. According to a post on Weibo by a tipster named Digital Chat Station, these brands are anticipated to adopt this newer biometric authentication technology for their upcoming flagship offerings.

Ultrasonic fingerprint sensor- Why is it important

 

Ultrasonic biometric fingerprint sensors represent a cutting-edge approach to fingerprint authentication. Unlike traditional optical sensors, ultrasonic sensors utilise ultrasonic sound waves beneath the screen to create a detailed 3D map of the user's fingerprint when pressed against the scanner. This method offers enhanced security and is less susceptible to spoofing attempts. Additionally, ultrasonic sensors boast water resistance and are adept at detecting smudges with high accuracy. However, it's worth noting that the manufacturing process for ultrasonic sensors is more complex and expensive compared to optical alternatives.

The transition to ultrasonic fingerprint sensors marks a significant upgrade for OnePlus, Oppo, and Realme devices. These brands are expected to replace their current optical fingerprint scanners with ultrasonic technology in their upcoming flagship smartphones. This move aligns with the industry trend, as several other prominent smartphones, including the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, IQOO 12 Pro, and Meizu 21/21 Pro, already utilise ultrasonic fingerprint sensors.

Furthermore, there are indications that Xiaomi's upcoming 15 series, rumoured to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset, may also feature ultrasonic fingerprint scanning technology. Reports suggest that these devices could incorporate Goodix's single-point ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, further expanding the adoption of this advanced biometric authentication method in the smartphone market.

Overall, the transition to ultrasonic fingerprint sensors signifies a commitment among smartphone manufacturers to enhance security and user experience in their flagship devices. While optical sensors remain a cost-effective alternative, the benefits offered by ultrasonic technology are driving its adoption across various smartphone brands, promising greater security and functionality for users.

