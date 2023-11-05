Upcoming Redmi 13C official teaser unveils 4 colours and notch display

Redmi is gearing up to introduce its latest smartphone, the Redmi 13C, to global markets. With an initial leak surfacing via a hands-on video, the brand has now officially unveiled the device online, hinting at an imminent launch. Xiaomi recently shared a teaser on X, proclaiming, "The Redmi 13C is coming, and it's bringing more colours, a fresh style, enhanced performance, a larger and smoother screen, along with cameras that promise greater precision and clarity!" In addition to this revelation, images of the Redmi 13C's front and back panels were revealed, Gizmochina reported.

Upon a closer look at the front panel, it's evident that the smartphone features both a substantial chin and forehead bezel, with a discrete water-drop notch housing the front-facing camera. The back panel showcases the Redmi 13C's aesthetic diversity, offering four striking colour options: Black, Blue, Light Green, and a gentle light blue shade reminiscent of the popular Poco F5 Snowstorm White variant. Here are more details about the upcoming Redmi 13C.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Redmi 13C Specifications

A recently leaked video exposed the Redmi 13C's noteworthy features, including a 6.59-inch IPS display boasting Full HD+ resolution and an impressive refresh rate of up to 90Hz. Although it sports noticeable bezels on all sides and a teardrop notch on the front, the device's plastic build comes in glossy finish variations of green, blue, and black.

In the photography department, the rear camera setup is a standout with a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor, while the front camera impresses with an 8MP unit.

Under the hood, the Redmi 13C is equipped with a robust Helio G85 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and a capacious 256GB of storage, expandable through a dedicated microSD card slot. Running on the Android 13-based MIUI operating system, the device ensures extended usage with its 5,000mAh battery, supporting up to 18W fast charging through a convenient USB-C port.

The Redmi 13C is poised to offer a blend of style and substance with its vibrant colour options and impressive features, making it an exciting addition to Redmi's smartphone lineup. Stay tuned for the official launch date, which is expected to be announced soon.