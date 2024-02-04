 Valentine's day gift ideas: iPhone to Samsung, check out these top 5 smartphones | Mobile News

1/5 Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: With 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra gets power from 4NM Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 octa-core processor. The phone also comes with a 5000 mAh battery that can last for almost 1.5 days and with a 45W power adapter, the phone enables fast charging as well. Coming to the display, it carries a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with Quad HD+ resolution and 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The device also gets an aluminium frame and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. If you like clicking pictures, you can explore Galaxy S22 Ultra's quad-camera setup equipped with 100X digital zoom. It also comes with a built-in S pen. The phone is available in three colour variants- burgundy, Phantom white and phantom black and is priced at Rs. 1,34,999. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
2/5 iPhone SE 3: Apple iPhone SE comes in a compact and durable design and together with iOS 15, delivers a seamless user experience. The new iPhone SE features upgrades including the performance of A15 Bionic, 5G, longer battery life, etc. iPhone SE comes in three colour options- midnight, starlight, and (PRODUCT)RED. The phone has a 4.7-inch display and features an aerospace-grade aluminium and glass design. It has also been rated IP67 for water and dust resistance. iPhone SE is compatible with Qi-certified chargers for wireless charging, and also supports fast charging. The iPhone features a 12 MP wide camera. The phone is available in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB models with a starting price of Rs. 43900. (Apple)
3/5 Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G: Powered with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G is laced with 6.67-inch AMOLED HDR 10+ display. The device is available at 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB, 12GB+256GB RAM and storage variants. The phone is equipped with a 5000mAh battery with 120W fast charging. The phone also offers the 108MP triple camera system and comes in three colour options- Celestial Blue, Moonlight White and Meteorite Black. The phone is available from Rs. 39,999. (mi.com)
4/5 iPhone 13 Pro Max: The phone comes with 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display, Apple A15 Bionic processor, camera system with 3X optical zoom, among others. The phone is available in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage options. You can choose from Sierra Blue, Graphite, Gold, Silver, Alpine Green colour variants. The phone is available at a price of Rs. 1,19,900. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
5/5 Realme GT 2 Pro: The Realme GT 2 Pro comes with Paper Teck Master Design and is equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 octa-core processor. It is available in 8GB and 12GB RAM variants. Similarly, you can choose between 128 GB and 256GB internal storage options. It has a 6.7-inch display, 50MP + 50MP primary camera system too. Realme GT 2 Pro is available in paper green, paper while and steel black variants. The phone is available from Rs. 49,999. (Priya/HT Tech)
Explore thoughtful Valentine's day gifts ideas with these top 5 smartphones from popular brands like iPhone to Samsung. (Pexels)

Valentine's day gift ideas: The day is just around the corner, and if you're looking to surprise your special someone with a thoughtful gift, we've got you covered. Celebrating love is all about making your partner feel cherished, and what better way to do that than with a meaningful gift. Instead of getting lost in the sea of options, we've compiled a list of the top 5 smartphones from leading brands that you can consider for this special occasion. Our selection includes phones spanning various price ranges, catering to both budget-conscious and premium preferences.

No matter your budget, these smartphones from leading brands are sure to make your loved one skip a heart beat. Choose the one that will suit their preferences and make this Valentine's Day celebrations something to remember for a long time.

Let's explore the top 5 smartphones that could be the perfect Valentine's Day gift ideas for your loved

one.

1. iPhone 15

The iPhone 15 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED screen with Dynamic Island, boasting a peak brightness of up to 2,000 units. Powering the device is the A16 Bionic chip, complemented by the iOS 17 operating system. Equipped with stereo speakers, the phone delivers quality sound output. The 3,349 mAh battery supports rapid charging, reaching 50 percent capacity in just 30 minutes with the included 20W charger.

In terms of photography, the iPhone 15 hosts a 48 MP primary camera and a 12MP ultrawide lens on the rear, accompanied by a 12MP selfie lens. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, a 2nd Gen Ultra Wideband chip, and a USB-C port for charging. The device, rated IP68 for water and dust resistance, employs Face ID for secure authentication. It is available in five vibrant color options: pink, yellow, green, blue, and black.

Specifications
Display6.1-inch  
ProcessorApple A16 Bionic  
Rear Camera48MP + 12MP  
Front Camera12MP  
OSiOS 17  

 

 

2. Redmi 12 Note 5G

Second on this Valentine's day gift ideas list is the Redmi Note 12 5G. It features a 6.67-inch Full-HD + AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The display has a maximum brightness of 1200 nits. The Note 12 5G is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chipset and enables 5G connectivity. It is available in variants with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage, which is extensible via microSD card.

The gadget runs MIUI 13 on Android 12, has a 5000mAh battery, and comes with a 33W charger. The Redmi Note 12 5G has three cameras: a 48 MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP macro sensor. There is an 8MP front-facing camera for taking selfies.

Specifications 
Display6.67-inch
Rear Camera48MP + 8MP + 2MP
Front Camera13MP
Battery5000mAh
OSAndroid 12

3. Samsung Galaxy M34 5G

The Samsung Galaxy M34 5G is equipped with a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display featuring Full HD plus resolution at 1080 x 2340 pixels. To ensure durability, the display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Running on the Exynos 1280 Octa-Core processor clocked at 2.4GHz, this phone supports 12 bands for an authentic 5G experience. It guarantees 4 generations of OS upgrades and security updates over a 5-year period. The device offers 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. For extended usage, the Galaxy M34 5G is powered by a 6000mAh Lithium-ion battery. The camera setup includes a 50MP main camera (F1.8) for sharp photos, an 8MP (F2.2) lens, and a 2MP (F2.4) lens in a triple camera system. The front camera is a 13MP (F2.0) shooter. Notable features of the phone include support for fast charging, dual SIM capability, an always-on display, mobile hotspot functionality, and built-in GPS.

Specifications 
Display6.50-inch
Rear Camera50MP + 8MP
Front Camera13MP
Battery6000mAh
OSAndroid 13

4. Lava Blaze 5G

The Lava Blaze 5G comes equipped with a strong setup featuring 8GB RAM and a roomy 128GB storage following UFS 2.2 standards. You can expand the storage up to a massive 1TB using virtual RAM, ensuring plenty of space for all your data needs. Getting ready for the future of connectivity, the Blaze 5G is 5G-ready, supporting all India 5G bands to stay compatible with evolving network technologies.

Capture beautiful moments with the advanced 50MP AI Triple Camera, while the 6.5-inch HD plus 90Hz display with Widevine L1 DRM protection ensures a delightful visual experience. Operating on the clean Android 13 OS, the device introduces the convenience of Anonymous Auto Call Recording. Multimedia enthusiasts will enjoy the 2K video recording with EIS support, providing high-quality content creation capabilities.

The Lava Blaze 5G is powered by a substantial 5000mAh Lithium Polymer battery, ensuring long-lasting usage. Security is enhanced with a side fingerprint sensor, offering both convenience and secure unlocking. Driving the device's superior performance is the octa-core 2.2GHz MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, providing a smooth and responsive user experience.

Specifications 
Display6.51-inch
Rear Camera50MP + 2MP + 0.3MP
Front Camera8MP
Battery5000mAh
OSAndroid 12

5. Samsung Galaxy S24

The last on this Valentine's day gift ideas list is the Samsung Galaxy S24. It features a 6.2-inch Full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED screen with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate for an engaging visual experience. It runs on the Exynos 2400 chipset, ensuring efficient performance. The device offers storage options up to 256GB for ample data space. Its triple rear camera setup includes a 50MP primary lens, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 10MP telephoto lens, providing versatile photography capabilities. The phone is powered by a reliable 4,000mAh battery, striking a balance between performance and endurance.

Specifications 
Display6.20-inch
Rear Camera50MP + 12MP + 10MP
Front Camera12MP
Battery4000mAh
OSAndroid 14
Top 3 features for you
ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
    
iPhone 156.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED displayA16 Bionic chip3,349 mAh battery
Redmi 12 Note 5G6.67-inch Full-HD + AMOLED displayPowered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chipset5000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy M34 5G6.5-inch Super AMOLED displayExynos 1280 Octa-Core processor6000mAh battery
Lava Blaze 5G5G-ready90Hz displayEIS support
Samsung Galaxy S246.2-inch Full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED display120Hz refresh rate10MP telephoto lens

