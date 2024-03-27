Vivo T3 5G sale in India begins today; Check price, offers, availability and more

Vivo enthusiasts in India have a reason to rejoice today as the much-anticipated Vivo T3 5G goes on sale in the market. Positioned as a mid-range powerhouse, the Vivo T3 5G caters to users seeking a performance-oriented smartphone experience. Let's delve into its pricing, availability, and standout features.

Vivo Price, Availability, and Offers:

Starting today at 12 PM, the Vivo T3 5G will be exclusively available for purchase via Flipkart and Vivo Store. As part of a limited-time launch offer, Vivo is extending a flat ₹2,000 instant discount for transactions made using SBI, ICICI, and HDFC Bank Credit and Debit Cards.

Additionally, buyers can benefit from a flat ₹2,000 additional exchange bonus, although this offer cannot be combined with the aforementioned card offers. Customers purchasing the device through the Vivo Store will receive complimentary Vivo XE710 Earphones valued at ₹699. Let's take a look at the pricing options:

- Vivo T3 5G (8GB+128GB): Rs. 19,999

- Vivo T3 5G (8GB+256GB): Rs. 21,999

Features and Specifications:

The Vivo T3 5G boasts an impressive array of features designed to enhance the user experience. At its core lies a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 7200 processor coupled with 8GB of RAM, ensuring smooth multitasking and seamless performance.

The device sports a vibrant 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Full HD+ resolution, and an impressive peak brightness of 1800nits. Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the 50MP Sony IMX882 sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), delivering stunning images with enhanced clarity and stability.

Other notable features include a 16MP front camera, a 5000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support, an in-display fingerprint scanner for added security, and a stereo speaker setup for immersive audio experiences.

Connectivity options abound with support for 5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and GPS, among others. Furthermore, the device is IP54 dust and water-resistant, providing durability and peace of mind in various environments.

Alternatives:

Competing in the mid-range segment, the Vivo T3 5G faces off against rivals such as the Nothing Phone (2a) and the POCO X6.