Wow! Google Pixel 6a price cut to below 20000 during Flipkart sale

Google Pixel 6a has seen a massive price cut during Flipkart's Summer Saver Days. Check out this amazing deal.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Apr 13 2023, 14:00 IST
Google Pixel 6a
View all Images
Google Pixel 6a can be purchased for under Rs. 20000 against its retail price of Rs. 43999. (HT Tech)

Flipkart is back with another sale – the Summer Saver Days. It comes with tempting deals on a wide range of products such as TVs, coolers, home appliances, and smartphones too. During the sale, several mid-range and premium smartphones have gone through impressive price cuts. This sale facilitated deals on excellent smartphones at unprecedentedly low prices. Among several remarkable deals is the Google Pixel 6a. Also, by taking advantage of bank promotions and exchange offers, you can receive additional discounts.

In case you're searching for a reasonably-priced phone that boasts smart features and impressive cameras, then Google Pixel 6a is perfect for you. Read on to find the details of the Google Pixel 6a price cut.

Google Pixel 6a price cut

The e-commerce platform currently offers the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Google Pixel 6a at a reduced rate of Rs. 28999, as per the Flipkart price listing. This is an interesting deal given that the device was initially launched at Rs. 43999, resulting in a flat discount of Rs. 15000, or a total of 34%.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Furthermore, additional discounts can be obtained through bank promotions, including up to Rs. 1000 off with Axis Bank or HDFC Bank credit cards. Additionally, a generous discount of up to Rs. 28000 is possible when exchanging an old smartphone, provided all the requirements are met. However, this is the maximum discount achievable under such circumstances.

B0B3PQPNKS

After the whopping price cut, bank offers, and exchange deal, you will be able to easily nab the Google Pixel 6a below Rs. 20000. However, we suggest you check the available value on your old smartphone before proceeding to buy this phone considering this effective price.

Google Pixel 6a specs and features

Google Pixel 6a comes with a new design with dual-tone colours and a bold visor. At 6.1 inches, the OLED display of Pixel 6a is bright and vivid. Also, Google has packed the new Tensor chip in the phone and runs Android 13 with the Material You theme from Google. However, it retains the same dual 12MP cameras as the Pixel 4a. Everything is backed on a 4410mAh battery and 18W charging support.

First Published Date: 13 Apr, 13:57 IST
