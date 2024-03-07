Xiaomi 14 launch today! From expected specs to price, here is everything we know

The most awaited Xiaomi 14 series is set to be announced today, March 7, 2024. Xiaomi 14 was unveiled globally at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 and it consisted of three models: Xiaomi 14, Xiaomi 14 Pro and Xiaomi 14 Ultra. The company has been continuously teasing the product on its social media platforms and today we will get the official look and specification details after the official Xiaomi 14 launch in India. Before launch, let's have a look at what's coming and how premium the new Xiaomi 14 will look like.

Xiaomi 14 specification

The Xiaomi 14 is expected to feature a 6.36-inch LTPO AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 3000nits peak brightness. The Xiaomi official website teases that the device will have three color options: Jade Green, Black and White. The Xiaomi 14 is said to be powered by the 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor coupled with 12GB LPDDR5X RAM. The device will likely come in two storage variants 256GB and 512GB.

Also read: MWC 2024: Xiaomi 14 Ultra to Barbie Flip phone, check out the action at this top tech event

For photography, the Xiaomi 14 will likely feature a triple camera setup which may consist of a 50MP main camera, a 50MP telephoto camera, and a 50MP ultra-wide camera. On the front, the device is expected to feature a 32MP front camera for selfies. For lasting performance, the Xiaomi 14 is expected to feature a 4610mAh battery which may support a 90W HyperCharge support.

Apart from Xiaomi 14, it is unclear which models of the series will be announced today in India. Reports say that the Xiaomi 14 Pro and Xiaomi 14 Ultra will not be launched in India as their predecessor the Xiaomi 13 Ultra model was also not announced last year. Therefore, we might only see the Xiaomi 14 launch (base version) today.

Xiaomi 14 launch price may well be a whopping Rs.75000. The Xiaomi 14 launch event will take place today, March 7 and the company will also be showcasing the live event from their official YouTube channel. The launch event will start from 5 PM onwards.

