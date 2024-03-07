 Xiaomi 14 launch today! From expected specs to price, here is everything we know | Mobile News

Xiaomi 14 launch today! From expected specs to price, here is everything we know

The Xiaomi 14 launch is today, March 7 at 5 PM. Check out what to expect in terms of specs, features, price, and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 07 2024, 08:50 IST
Smartphone launches in March 2024: Xiaomi 14 to Nothing Phone 2a, check what's coming soon
Xiaomi 14
1/5 Xiaomi 14: According to the report the new Xiaomi 14 is expected to launch on March 7, 2024. Several leaks have been reported about its specifications. The Xiaomi 14 may come with a 6.36-inch OLED 120Hz display and it is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. It may also feature a 50MP primary camera.  (@leijun)
Xiaomi 14
2/5 Nothing Phone 2a: Nothing has been teasing this smartphone for a long time now and it will finally make its debut on March 5. The Nothing Phone 2a is a slightly lower-priced version of the Nothing Phone 2.  The smartphone may feature a 6.7-inch OLED display and  MediaTek's Dimensity 7200 processor to provide a top performance. (Nothing)
Xiaomi 14
3/5 Realme 12 Plus: The next smartphone expected to launch in March is the Realme 12 Plus. The company has recently started to tease the product on X. It is speculated to feature two models in the Realme 12 series and it may also come with a Sony OIS camera sensor based on leaks. Note that the launch date for the Realme 12 series is yet to be announced. (Realme 12 )
Xiaomi 14
4/5 Samsung Galaxy A55: The new Samsung A-series smartphone is expected to launch by the end of March or April. The Galaxy A55 may come with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is expected to be powered by Samsung’s in-house  Exynos 1480 processor. It was also rumored that the Galaxy A55 would support a triple camera setup, however, no clear specs were revealed. (Samsung)
Xiaomi 14
5/5 Vivo V30 Pro: The last smartphone is expected to be launched on February 28, 2024, and it will soon be introduced in the Indian market. The Vivo V30 Pro is expected to feature MediaTek's Dimensity 9200+ processor with 12GB RAM. The smartphone is expected to be launched in the mid-range segment. To confirm the claims we will have to wait for the smartphone to be launched in India.
Xiaomi 14 launch: Check out what the upcoming device has in store for users. (Xiaomi)

The most awaited Xiaomi 14 series is set to be announced today, March 7, 2024. Xiaomi 14 was unveiled globally at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 and it consisted of three models: Xiaomi 14, Xiaomi 14 Pro and Xiaomi 14 Ultra. The company has been continuously teasing the product on its social media platforms and today we will get the official look and specification details after the official Xiaomi 14 launch in India. Before launch, let's have a look at what's coming and how premium the new Xiaomi 14 will look like.

Xiaomi 14 specification

The Xiaomi 14 is expected to feature a 6.36-inch LTPO AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 3000nits peak brightness. The Xiaomi official website teases that the device will have three color options: Jade Green, Black and White. The Xiaomi 14 is said to be powered by the 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor coupled with 12GB LPDDR5X RAM. The device will likely come in two storage variants 256GB and 512GB.

Also read: MWC 2024: Xiaomi 14 Ultra to Barbie Flip phone, check out the action at this top tech event

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

For photography, the Xiaomi 14 will likely feature a triple camera setup which may consist of a 50MP main camera, a 50MP telephoto camera, and a 50MP ultra-wide camera. On the front, the device is expected to feature a 32MP front camera for selfies. For lasting performance, the Xiaomi 14 is expected to feature a 4610mAh battery which may support a 90W HyperCharge support.

Apart from Xiaomi 14, it is unclear which models of the series will be announced today in India. Reports say that the Xiaomi 14 Pro and Xiaomi 14 Ultra will not be launched in India as their predecessor the Xiaomi 13 Ultra model was also not announced last year. Therefore, we might only see the Xiaomi 14 launch (base version) today.

Xiaomi 14 launch price may well be a whopping Rs.75000. The Xiaomi 14 launch event will take place today, March 7 and the company will also be showcasing the live event from their official YouTube channel. The launch event will start from 5 PM onwards.

First Published Date: 07 Mar, 08:50 IST
Trending Gadgets

Mobiles Laptops Tablets