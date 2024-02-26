MWC 2024: Xiaomi 14 Ultra to Barbie Flip phone, check out the action at this top tech event

Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 will kick off in Barcelona (Mon, 26 Feb, 2024 – Thu, 29 Feb, 2024) with top tech brands making their biggest announcements. The event is primarily a mobile-focused trade where companies announce new innovations and tease upcoming products. Until now, brands such as Xiaomi, and Honor have unveiled their new smartphones, creating a lot of buzz among the tech community. These launches include the unveiling of the Xiaomi 14 series and Honor Magic 6 series. Notably, is HMD teasing a retro-styled Barbie Flip phone which is expected to launch later this year. Know more about the upcoming announcements here.

MWC 2024 upcoming announcements:

OnePlus: In the coming days, OnePlus is expected to launch its Watch 2 which may be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chip and BES 2700 co-processor. It may feature a stainless steel body and a sapphire crystal watch face.

Samsung: According to an Android Authority report, the company is expected to make industry-specific announcements such as 5G, virtual reality, FinTech solutions, and others. Samsung is also expected to make a major Galaxy Ring announcement.

Nothing: Their booth comes with a tagline of “Nothing to see”. However, it is expected that the company may tease their upcoming Nothing Phone 3 or the Phone 2a which is set to launch on March 5, 2024.

Motorola: The company is expected to unveil their new generation of Motorola Defy 2 and the Motorola Defy Satellite Link which are the higher-end devices from the brand. However, the parent company Lenovo showcased their transparent laptop.

Huawei: The company may not unveil any new devices, however, it may make some announcements on accelerating 5G, AI, networking, and cloud.

Google: Just like last year, Google may announce some new Android features or it is also expected that the company will make some headlines about the Google Cloud.

Tecno: This mobile phone brand may make announcements around their new AI-based imaging chip, the MEGABOOK T16 Pro or their upcoming mid-range smartphone devices. No talks have been going around about their foldable devices.

