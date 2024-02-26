 MWC 2024: Xiaomi 14 Ultra to Barbie Flip phone, check out the action at this top tech event | Mobile News

MWC 2024: Xiaomi 14 Ultra to Barbie Flip phone, check out the action at this top tech event

The MWC 2024 has lined up some major announcements from top smartphone brands such as OnePlus, Samsung, Nothing, and more. And ahead of that, Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi 14 Ultra.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 26 2024, 10:21 IST
Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 will kick off in Barcelona (Mon, 26 Feb, 2024 – Thu, 29 Feb, 2024) with top tech brands making their biggest announcements. The event is primarily a mobile-focused trade where companies announce new innovations and tease upcoming products. Until now, brands such as Xiaomi, and Honor have unveiled their new smartphones, creating a lot of buzz among the tech community. These launches include the unveiling of the Xiaomi 14 series and Honor Magic 6 series. Notably, is HMD teasing a retro-styled Barbie Flip phone which is expected to launch later this year. Know more about the upcoming announcements here.

MWC 2024 upcoming announcements:

OnePlus: In the coming days, OnePlus is expected to launch its Watch 2 which may be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chip and BES 2700 co-processor. It may feature a stainless steel body and a sapphire crystal watch face.

Samsung: According to an Android Authority report, the company is expected to make industry-specific announcements such as 5G, virtual reality, FinTech solutions, and others. Samsung is also expected to make a major Galaxy Ring announcement.

Nothing: Their booth comes with a tagline of “Nothing to see”. However, it is expected that the company may tease their upcoming Nothing Phone 3 or the Phone 2a which is set to launch on March 5, 2024.

Motorola: The company is expected to unveil their new generation of Motorola Defy 2 and the Motorola Defy Satellite Link which are the higher-end devices from the brand. However, the parent company Lenovo showcased their transparent laptop.

Huawei: The company may not unveil any new devices, however, it may make some announcements on accelerating 5G, AI, networking, and cloud.

Google: Just like last year, Google may announce some new Android features or it is also expected that the company will make some headlines about the Google Cloud.

Tecno: This mobile phone brand may make announcements around their new AI-based imaging chip, the MEGABOOK T16 Pro or their upcoming mid-range smartphone devices. No talks have been going around about their foldable devices.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets