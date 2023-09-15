Icon

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 launching soon! Check release date, specs, design, more

Xiaomi itself has teased the launch of the new Redmi Note 13. Know when the new smartphone is launching, its specs, features, design, and more.

By: HT TECH
Sep 15 2023, 13:27 IST
Xiaomi is all set to launch its new Redmi Note 13 this month! (Representative image) (HT Tech)

The most anticipated Xiaomi smartphone, Redmi Note 13 launch date has been finally announced by the company. During the launch, it is expected that there will be three models under the series: Redmi Note 13, Redmi Note 13 Pro, and Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus. There have been many rumours circulating about the smartphone, but, now fans only have to wait a few more days as the launch date is here. Know more about the Redmi Note 13 launch date, specs, features, design, and more.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 launch date

Xiaomi shared a post on Weibo stating the launch date of the smartphone with a sneak peek at its back design. The official launch date of the latest Xiaomi phone is September 21, 2023. However, there is no official news on when the company will launch Redmi Note 13 series in India.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 rumoured specs

According to a NoteBookCheck report, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus may feature a 1.5K AMOLED curved display with 1800 nits peak brightness. It is also rumoured to feature Corning Gorilla Victus glass for protection. It may be powered by Dimensity 7200 for improved performance. As per the shared images, the smartphone will be coming in a white color variant. It may come in other color options too.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

A tipster named TECHNOLOGY INFO also shared a post on X which said the smartphone has 1920Hz PWM dimming and multi-scene rhythm eye protection. It is also expected to feature a triple camera system in which the main camera may be powered with an ISOCELL HP3 sensor. As per rumours, all variants of Redmi Note 13 may feature in-display fingerprint scanners.

It is reported that Xiaomi may announce more features of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 series before the official launch. These were some of the leaked features which may be introduced later. The smartphone will debut on September 21, 2023, and the company may soon announce its launch date for India.

First Published Date: 15 Sep, 13:27 IST
