 Motorola Moto G 16gb Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Home Phone Finder Motorola Phones Motorola Moto G 16GB

    Motorola Moto G 16GB

    Motorola Moto G 16GB is a Android v4.3 (Jelly Bean) phone, available price is Rs 19,999 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2070 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Motorola Moto G 16GB from HT Tech. Buy Motorola Moto G 16GB now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹19,999
    16 GB
    4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7
    5 MP
    1.3 MP
    2070 mAh
    Android v4.3 (Jelly Bean)
    Motorola Moto G 16gb Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 1.3 MP
    • 4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    • 5 MP
    • 2070 mAh
    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • No
    • 2070 mAh
    Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Yes
    • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode
    • 1.3 MP, Primary Camera
    • 4 x Digital Zoom Face detection Touch to focus
    • Single
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    Design
    • 65.9 mm
    • 129.9 mm
    • 143 grams
    • Black, White
    • 11.6 mm
    Display
    • 65.17 %
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • 326 ppi
    • IPS LCD
    • 4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3, Scratch-resistant glass,
    General
    • Android v4.3 (Jelly Bean)
    • Motorola Moto G X1032, Motorola Moto G Google Play Edition
    • Motorola
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • November 13, 2013 (Official)
    • Moto G 16GB
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 21.1 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • USB 2.0, USB Host, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • USB 2.0, USB Host, microUSB 2.0
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • Head: 1.17 W/kg, Body: 1.06 W/kg
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes, v4.0
    • SIM1: Micro
    Performance
    • Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7
    • 1 GB
    • Adreno 305
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 MSM8226
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    Storage
    • 16 GB
    • Yes
    • No
    Motorola Moto G 16gb FAQs

    What is the price of the Motorola Moto G 16Gb in India?

    Motorola Moto G 16Gb price in India at 9,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (1.3 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 MSM8226; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2070 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Motorola Moto G 16Gb?

    How many colors are available in Motorola Moto G 16Gb?

    What is the Motorola Moto G 16Gb Battery Capacity?

    Is Motorola Moto G 16Gb Waterproof?

    Motorola Moto G 16gb