 Motorola One Action Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Motorola One Action

    Motorola One Action

    Motorola One Action is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 13,999 in India with 12 MP + 16 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 1.6 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 3500 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Motorola One Action from HT Tech. Buy Motorola One Action now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    6
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹13,999
    128 GB
    6.3 inches (16 cm)
    Octa core (2.2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 1.6 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    12 MP + 16 MP + 5 MP
    12 MP
    3500 mAh
    Android v9.0 (Pie)
    ₹ 13,990 M.R.P. ₹16,999
    Motorola One Action Price in India

    Motorola One Action price in India starts at Rs.13,999. The lowest price of Motorola One Action is Rs.12,990 on amazon.in.

    Motorola One Action Full Specifications

    Battery
    • 02h 06m 02s
    • No
    • Yes
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 156 Hours(2G)
    • 3500 mAh
    • Up to 156 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Single
    • CMOS image sensor
    • Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • F2.0
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • F1.8
    • 3840x2160 @ 30 fps
    • 4000 x 3000 Pixels
    • Yes, Screen flash
    • 12 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera(1.25µm pixel size)
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    Design
    • 176 grams
    • Back: Plastic
    • Yes, Splash proof, IPX2
    • 160.1 mm
    • Denim Blue, Pearl White
    • 9.15 mm
    • 71.2 mm
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 6.3 inches (16 cm)
    • 1080 x 2520 pixels
    • 21:9
    • 435 ppi
    • IPS LCD
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • 81.52 %
    General
    • Yes
    • Motorola
    • August 30, 2019 (Official)
    • Android One
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v9.0 (Pie)
    • One Action
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v5.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9609
    • LPDDR4X
    • 4 GB
    • Mali-G72 MP3
    • 16.0 s
    • Octa core (2.2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 1.6 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    • 64 bit
    • LPDDR4X
    Smart TV Features
    • 12MP + 16MP + 5MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
    • Rear
    Storage
    • 128 GB
    • UFS 2.1
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 512 GB
    Motorola One Action FAQs

    What is the price of the Motorola One Action in India?

    Motorola One Action price in India at 10,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (12 MP + 16 MP + 5 MP), Front Camera (12 MP) ; Processor: Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9609; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 3500 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Motorola One Action?

    How many colors are available in Motorola One Action?

    How long does the Motorola One Action last?

    What is the Motorola One Action Battery Capacity?

    Is Motorola One Action Waterproof?

    Motorola One Action