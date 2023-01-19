Motorola One Action Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Motorola One Action Motorola One Action is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 13,999 in India with 12 MP + 16 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 1.6 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 3500 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Motorola One Action from HT Tech. Buy Motorola One Action now with free delivery.