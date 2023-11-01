 Motorola One Macro Price in India (01 November 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Motorola One Macro

Motorola One Macro is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 11,490 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Helio P70 Processor , 4000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Motorola One Macro from HT Tech. Buy Motorola One Macro now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 01 November 2023
Key Specs
₹11,490
64 GB
6.2 inches (15.75 cm)
MediaTek Helio P70
13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
8 MP
4000 mAh
Android v9.0 (Pie)
4 GB
Motorola One Macro Price in India

The starting price for the Motorola One Macro in India is Rs. 11,490.  This is the Motorola One Macro base model with 4 GB ...Read More

The starting price for the Motorola One Macro in India is Rs. 11,490.  This is the Motorola One Macro base model with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Space Blue.

Motorola One Macro

(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Space Blue
Motorola One Macro Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 8 MP
  • 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
  • MediaTek Helio P70
  • 6.2 inches (15.75 cm)
  • 4000 mAh
Battery
  • Li-ion
  • Yes, Rapid, 10W
  • No
  • 4000 mAh
  • Yes
Camera
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
  • 8 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera(1.12µm pixel size)
  • 8 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
  • Single
  • Yes, Screen flash
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus, Laser autofocus
Design
  • 157.6 mm
  • 75.4 mm
  • 186 grams
  • Yes, Splash proof, IPX2
  • Back: Plastic
  • Space Blue
  • 8.9 mm
Display
  • 19:9
  • IPS LCD
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 6.2 inches (15.75 cm)
  • Yes with waterdrop notch
  • 82 %
  • 271 ppi
  • 80.34 %
General
  • Motorola
  • Android One
  • Android v9.0 (Pie)
  • October 12, 2019 (Official)
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes
  • Yes, v4.2
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • No
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Performance
  • 64 bit
  • Mali-G72 MP3
  • Octa core (2.1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
  • LPDDR4
  • 4 GB
  • 12 nm
  • MediaTek Helio P70
Sensors
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
  • Rear
  • Yes
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 512 GB
  • Up to 51.1 GB
  • Yes
  • 64 GB
  • eMMC 5.1
Motorola One Macro FAQs

What is the price of the Motorola One Macro in India? Icon Icon

Motorola One Macro price in India at 9,200 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio P70; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 4000 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Motorola One Macro? Icon Icon

How many colors are available in Motorola One Macro? Icon Icon

What is the Motorola One Macro Battery Capacity? Icon Icon

Is Motorola One Macro Waterproof? Icon Icon

View More

