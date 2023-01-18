 Oneplus Nord 2 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    OnePlus Nord 2

    OnePlus Nord 2 is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 29,999 in India with 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Cortex A78 + 2.6 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55) Processor, 4500 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    8
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹29,999
    128 GB
    6.43 inches (16.33 cm)
    Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Cortex A78 + 2.6 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
    50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
    32 MP
    4500 mAh
    Android v11
    OnePlus Nord 2 Price in India

    OnePlus Nord 2 price in India starts at Rs.29,999. The lowest price of OnePlus Nord 2 is Rs.26,999 on amazon.in.

    Oneplus Nord 2 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 4500 mAh
    • 6.43 inches (16.33 cm)
    • 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
    • 32 MP
    Battery
    • Yes
    • Yes, Warp, 65W: 100 % in 30 minutes
    • 4500 mAh
    • Li-ion
    • No
    Camera
    • 8500 x 6500 Pixels
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus, Continuous autofocus
    • F1.88
    • Single
    • Yes
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 32 MP f/2.45, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(2.8" sensor size, 0.8µm pixel size)
    • 10 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Exmor RS
    • F2.45
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • Yes, Dual LED Flash
    Design
    • 8.2 mm
    • 73.3 mm
    • 189 grams
    • 159.1 mm
    • Grey Sierra, Blue Haze, Green Wood
    • Back: Gorilla Glass
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 20:9
    • Fluid AMOLED
    • 85.59 %
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • 90 Hz
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v5
    • 409 ppi
    • 6.43 inches (16.33 cm)
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    General
    • Oxygen OS
    • Nord 2
    • Yes
    • Android v11
    • OnePlus
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • August 16, 2021 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • No
    • No
    • USB Type-C
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N28 TDD N40 / N41 / N78 / N79 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v5.2
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Head: 1.14 W/kg, Body: 1.15 W/kg
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz, MIMO
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz, MIMO
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    Performance
    • Mali-G77 MC9
    • 6 GB
    • MediaTek Dimensity 1200 MT6893
    • Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Cortex A78 + 2.6 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
    • 6 nm
    • LPDDR4X
    • 64 bit
    • LPDDR4X
    • 27.0 s
    Smart TV Features
    • 50MP + 8MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • On-screen
    • Optical
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • No
    • UFS 3.1
    • 128 GB
    • Yes
    Oneplus Nord 2 FAQs

    What is the price of the Oneplus Nord 2 256Gb in India?

    Oneplus Nord 2 256Gb price in India at 34,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (32 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 1200 MT6893; RAM: 12 GB; Battery: 4500 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Oneplus Nord 2 256Gb?

    How many colors are available in Oneplus Nord 2 256Gb?

    What is the Oneplus Nord 2 256Gb Battery Capacity?

    Is Oneplus Nord 2 256Gb Waterproof?

    Oneplus Nord 2