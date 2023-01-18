Oneplus Nord 2 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

(Renewed- Like new) OnePlus Nord 2 5G
(Renewed- Like new) OnePlus Nord 2 5G (Blue Haze, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage)
₹26,999
₹39,999
Buy Now
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.
OnePlus Nord 2 price in India starts at Rs.29,999. The lowest price of OnePlus Nord 2 is Rs.26,999 on amazon.in.
OnePlus Nord 2 price in India starts at Rs.29,999. The lowest price of OnePlus Nord 2 is Rs.26,999 on amazon.in.