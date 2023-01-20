 Oppo A15 2gb Ram Price in India (20, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    OPPO A15 2GB RAM

    OPPO A15 2GB RAM

    OPPO A15 2GB RAM is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 12,670 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 2.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 4230 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OPPO A15 2GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy OPPO A15 2GB RAM now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    4
    Score
    Last updated: 20 January 2023
    Oppo A15 2gb Ram Full Specifications

    Battery
    • No
    • 02h 23m 44s
    • Up to 323 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 323 Hours(2G)
    • 4230 mAh
    • Li-Polymer
    • No
    Camera
    • F2.2
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes
    • Single
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • F2.4
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • 5 MP f/2.4, Primary Camera
    Design
    • 7.9 mm
    • Back: Plastic
    • 175 grams
    • Dynamic Black, Mystery Blue, Rainbow Silver
    • 75.4 mm
    • 164 mm
    Display
    • 269 ppi
    • IPS LCD
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 720 x 1600 pixels
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • 60 Hz
    • 6.52 inches (16.56 cm)
    • 83 %
    • 480 nits
    • 88.7 %
    • 20:9
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • OPPO
    • A15 2GB RAM
    • November 10, 2020 (Official)
    • No
    • ColorOS
    • Android v10 (Q)
    • Yes
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • No
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    Performance
    • LPDDR4X
    • 2 GB
    • Octa core, 2.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    • PowerVR GE8320
    • 64 bit
    • MediaTek Helio P35
    • 12 nm
    • 33.0 s
    • LPDDR4X
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • eMMC 5.1
    • 32 GB
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    Oppo A15 2gb Ram FAQs

    What is the price of the Oppo A15 2Gb Ram in India?

    Oppo A15 2Gb Ram price in India at 8,990 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio P35; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 4230 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Oppo A15 2Gb Ram?

    How many colors are available in Oppo A15 2Gb Ram?

    How long does the Oppo A15 2Gb Ram last?

    What is the Oppo A15 2Gb Ram Battery Capacity?

    Is Oppo A15 2Gb Ram Waterproof?

    Oppo A15 2gb Ram