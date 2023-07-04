 Panasonic Eluga I9 Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Panasonic Eluga I9

Panasonic Eluga I9 is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 7,499 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.25 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor , 2500 mAh Battery and 3 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Panasonic Eluga I9 from HT Tech. Buy Panasonic Eluga I9 now with free delivery.
2
Score
Last updated: 04 July 2023
Key Specs
₹7,499
32 GB
5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
Quad core, 1.25 GHz, Cortex A53
13 MP
5 MP
2500 mAh
Android v7.0 (Nougat)
3 GB
Key Specs
₹7,499
32 GB
5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
13 MP
2500 mAh
Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

Panasonic mobiles price in India starts from Rs.1,900. HT Tech has 89 Panasonic mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

Panasonic Eluga I9 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 13 MP
  • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
  • 5 MP
  • 2500 mAh
Battery
  • Li-ion
  • No
  • No
  • 2500 mAh
Camera
  • F2.2
  • Exposure compensation
  • Yes
  • F2.4
  • 5 MP f/2.4, Primary Camera
  • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
  • Single
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • No
Design
  • 70.5 mm
  • 7.8 mm
  • 143 grams
  • Blue, Space Grey, Champagne Gold
  • Case: MetalBack: Metal
  • 142.5 mm
Display
  • 16:9
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 68.44 %
  • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
  • 294 ppi
  • IPS LCD
  • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
General
  • Panasonic
  • Android v7.0 (Nougat)
  • Yes
  • No
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Eluga I9
  • December 15, 2017 (Official)
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • Yes, v4.0
  • No
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
  • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
  • Yes
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
Performance
  • Mali-T720 MP2
  • Quad core, 1.25 GHz, Cortex A53
  • 3 GB
  • MediaTek MT6737
Smart TV Features
  • 13 MP
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
  • Rear
Storage
  • Up to 23.2 GB
  • Yes, Up to 128 GB
  • 32 GB
  • Yes
Panasonic Eluga I9 FAQs

What is the price of the Panasonic Eluga I9 in India?

Panasonic Eluga I9 price in India at 5,399 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6737; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 2500 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Panasonic Eluga I9?

How many colors are available in Panasonic Eluga I9?

What is the Panasonic Eluga I9 Battery Capacity?

Is Panasonic Eluga I9 Waterproof?

    Panasonic Eluga I9