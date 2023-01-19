 Panasonic P9 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Panasonic P9

    Panasonic P9 is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 6,000 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.1 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2210 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Panasonic P9 from HT Tech. Buy Panasonic P9 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    Panasonic P9 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 2210 mAh
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 8 MP
    • 5 MP
    Battery
    • 2210 mAh
    • Li-ion
    • No
    Camera
    • Yes
    • F2.0
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • No
    • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • Single
    Design
    • Black, Champagne Gold
    • 72.9 mm
    • 144.5 mm
    • 144 grams
    • 8.6 mm
    Display
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 196 ppi
    • 65.27 %
    • TFT
    • 480 x 854 pixels
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • P9
    • September 6, 2017 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • No
    • Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    • Panasonic
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • No
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, v4.0
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    Performance
    • Mali-T720 MP2
    • 64 bit
    • 1 GB
    • MediaTek MT6737M
    • Quad core, 1.1 GHz, Cortex A53
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 16 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • Yes
    Panasonic P9 FAQs

    What is the price of the Panasonic P9 in India?

    Panasonic P9 price in India at 4,010 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6737M; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2210 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Panasonic P9?

    How many colors are available in Panasonic P9?

    What is the Panasonic P9 Battery Capacity?

    Is Panasonic P9 Waterproof?

    View More

