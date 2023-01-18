 Panasonic Eluga I6 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Panasonic Phones Panasonic Eluga I6

    Panasonic Eluga I6

    Panasonic Eluga I6 is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 6,199 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.5 GHz Processor, 3000 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Panasonic Eluga I6 from HT Tech. Buy Panasonic Eluga I6 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    3
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34933/heroimage/138809-v1-panasonic-eluga-i6-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34933/images/Design/138809-v1-panasonic-eluga-i6-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34933/images/Design/138809-v1-panasonic-eluga-i6-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34933/images/Design/138809-v1-panasonic-eluga-i6-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹6,199
    16 GB
    5.45 inches (13.84 cm)
    Quad core, 1.5 GHz
    8 MP
    5 MP
    3000 mAh
    Android v9.0 (Pie)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹6,199
    16 GB
    5.45 inches (13.84 cm)
    8 MP
    3000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 7,190 M.R.P. ₹10,999
    Buy Now

    Panasonic Eluga I6 Price in India

    Panasonic Eluga I6 price in India starts at Rs.6,199. The lowest price of Panasonic Eluga I6 is Rs.7,190 on amazon.in.

    Panasonic Eluga I6 price in India starts at Rs.6,199. The lowest price of Panasonic Eluga I6 is Rs.7,190 on amazon.in.

    Panasonic Eluga I6 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 3000 mAh
    • 8 MP
    • 5 MP
    • 5.45 inches (13.84 cm)
    Battery
    • No
    • No
    • 3000 mAh
    • Li-Polymer
    Camera
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • Single
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • Yes
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash
    Design
    • Black
    Display
    • 480 x 960 pixels
    • 197 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Yes
    • IPS LCD
    • Yes
    • 5.45 inches (13.84 cm)
    • 18:9
    General
    • Android v9.0 (Pie)
    • No
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Eluga I6
    • Panasonic
    • June 18, 2020 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, v4.0
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Nano
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • No
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mobile Hotspot
    Performance
    • 2 GB
    • Quad core, 1.5 GHz
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes
    • 16 GB
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Panasonic Eluga I6 FAQs

    How many megapixels Camera is in Panasonic Eluga I6?

    Panasonic Eluga I6 Front camera has 5 MP megapixels and the Rear camera has 8 MP megapixels.

    What is the Panasonic Eluga I6 Battery Capacity?

    Is Panasonic Eluga I6 Waterproof?

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Panasonic Eluga I6