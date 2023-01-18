 Panasonic Eluga Note Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Panasonic Eluga Note

    Panasonic Eluga Note is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 12,900 in India with 16 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.3 GHz, Quad core) Processor, 3000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Panasonic Eluga Note from HT Tech. Buy Panasonic Eluga Note now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    4
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹12,900
    32 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    Octa core (1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.3 GHz, Quad core)
    16 MP
    5 MP
    3000 mAh
    Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    Panasonic Eluga Note Price in India

    Panasonic Eluga Note price in India starts at Rs.12,900. The lowest price of Panasonic Eluga Note is Rs.10,550 on amazon.in.

    Panasonic Eluga Note Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5 MP
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • 16 MP
    • 3000 mAh
    Battery
    • Yes
    • No
    • 3000 mAh
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • 4616 x 3464 Pixels
    • No
    • Single
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • F1.9
    • CMOS image sensor
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • No
    • No
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    Design
    • 146 mm
    • 8.1 mm
    • 142 grams
    • 74.5 mm
    • Champagne Gold
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels)
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    • 76.49 %
    • 401 ppi
    General
    • Eluga Note
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Panasonic
    • No
    • July 6, 2016 (Official)
    • Fit Home UI
    • Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    • No
    Multimedia
    • Yes, RDS
    • Yes, RDS
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • microUSB 2.0
    • No
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Yes
    Performance
    • 64 bit
    • MediaTek MT6753
    • Octa core (1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.3 GHz, Quad core)
    • 3 GB
    • Mali-T720 MP3
    Smart TV Features
    • 16 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 32 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Panasonic Eluga Note FAQs

    What is the price of the Panasonic Eluga Note in India?

    Panasonic Eluga Note price in India at 8,250 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (16 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6753; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 3000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Panasonic Eluga Note?

    How many colors are available in Panasonic Eluga Note?

    What is the Panasonic Eluga Note Battery Capacity?

    Is Panasonic Eluga Note Waterproof?

    Panasonic Eluga Note