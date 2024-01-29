130-foot asteroid to pass Earth tomorrow, says NASA; Check how close it will come
With the help of its advanced ground and space-based satellites, NASA has shed light on an asteroid that is expected to pass Earth by a close margin tomorrow, January 30. Know its speed, size, and other details.
First Published Date: 29 Jan, 09:45 IST
More From This Section
NASA’s Perseverance rover discovery: Mars unveils clues to possible past life
28 January 2024
5 asteroids to pass Earth at close quarters in the coming days
26 January 2024
Asteroid 2017 BG92 to have a close encounter with Earth, says NASA; Check how big it is
25 January 2024
Asteroid as big as an aircraft to pass Earth soon, says NASA; it will return in 2170
24 January 2024
130-foot asteroid to pass Earth today, reveals NASA; Check speed, size and other details
23 January 2024
SpaceX Dragon 'Freedom' stuns in captivating flyby under International Space Station
22 January 2024
71706501498102
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS