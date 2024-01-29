Icon
Home Photos 130-foot asteroid to pass Earth tomorrow, says NASA; Check how close it will come

130-foot asteroid to pass Earth tomorrow, says NASA; Check how close it will come

With the help of its advanced ground and space-based satellites, NASA has shed light on an asteroid that is expected to pass Earth by a close margin tomorrow, January 30. Know its speed, size, and other details.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 29 2024, 09:45 IST
Icon
asteroids
The asteroid has been designated as Asteroid 2007 EG by NASA’s Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS). It is expected to pass Earth tomorrow, January 30, at a distance of approximately 6.1 million kilometers and at a speed of 30922 kilometers per hour which is faster than an Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM)!  (Pixabay)
1/4 The asteroid has been designated as Asteroid 2007 EG by NASA’s Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS). It is expected to pass Earth tomorrow, January 30, at a distance of approximately 6.1 million kilometers and at a speed of 30922 kilometers per hour which is faster than an Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM)!  (Pixabay)
Icon
Asteroid
It belongs to the Aten group of asteroids, which are Earth-crossing Near-Earth Asteroids (NEAs) with semi-major axes smaller than Earth's. They are named after the asteroid 2062 Aten and the first of its kind was discovered by American astronomer Eleanor Helin at Palomar Observatory on January 7, 1976. (Pixabay)
image caption
2/4 It belongs to the Aten group of asteroids, which are Earth-crossing Near-Earth Asteroids (NEAs) with semi-major axes smaller than Earth's. They are named after the asteroid 2062 Aten and the first of its kind was discovered by American astronomer Eleanor Helin at Palomar Observatory on January 7, 1976. (Pixabay)
Icon
Asteroid
NASA has not designated Asteroid 2007 EG as a Potentially Hazardous Asteroid. Only celestial objects larger than 492 feet that pass Earth at a distance closer than 7.5 million kilometers are designated so, and Asteroid 2007 EG does not fulfill one of these requirements. In terms of size, Asteroid 2007 EG is almost 130 feet wide, making it almost as big as an aircraft. (Pixabay)
3/4 NASA has not designated Asteroid 2007 EG as a Potentially Hazardous Asteroid. Only celestial objects larger than 492 feet that pass Earth at a distance closer than 7.5 million kilometers are designated so, and Asteroid 2007 EG does not fulfill one of these requirements. In terms of size, Asteroid 2007 EG is almost 130 feet wide, making it almost as big as an aircraft. (Pixabay)
Icon
Asteroid
According to NASA, this will not be Asteroid 2007 EG’s first-ever close approach to Earth. The first time it came close to the planet was on January 31, 1908, when it passed at a distance of approximately 42 million kilometers. After today, it will pass Earth again on November 15, 2027, at almost 52 million kilometers. (Pixabay)
4/4 According to NASA, this will not be Asteroid 2007 EG’s first-ever close approach to Earth. The first time it came close to the planet was on January 31, 1908, when it passed at a distance of approximately 42 million kilometers. After today, it will pass Earth again on November 15, 2027, at almost 52 million kilometers. (Pixabay)
First Published Date: 29 Jan, 09:45 IST
Tags:

More From This Section

Icon
Mars
NASA’s Perseverance rover discovery: Mars unveils clues to possible past life
28 January 2024
asteroids-7570298_1920_Pixabay
5 asteroids to pass Earth at close quarters in the coming days
26 January 2024
It belongs to the Apollo group of Near-Earth Asteroids, which are Earth-crossing space rocks with semi-major axes larger than Earth's. These asteroids are named after the humongous 1862 Apollo asteroid, discovered by German astronomer Karl Reinmuth in the 1930s.
Asteroid 2017 BG92 to have a close encounter with Earth, says NASA; Check how big it is
25 January 2024
Asteroid 2024 AL6 belongs to the Apollo group of Near-Earth Asteroids, according to NASA.
Asteroid as big as an aircraft to pass Earth soon, says NASA; it will return in 2170
24 January 2024
Asteroid 2021 BL3 belongs to the Apollo group of asteroids, according to NASA. Check details.
130-foot asteroid to pass Earth today, reveals NASA; Check speed, size and other details
23 January 2024
SpaceX
SpaceX Dragon 'Freedom' stuns in captivating flyby under International Space Station
22 January 2024
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

BGMI tips
BGMI tips: Top 5 loot hotspots in Vikendi - strategize your game landings for success
Google Suite apps
Want to stay organized at work? Check 10 tips on how Google Calendar, Chrome, and Assistant can help
TimeHero
Put time on your side! Know how you can use AI-powered TimeHero app to manage tasks
Instagram Reels
How-To Guide: Create and share stunning Instagram Reels in just a few simple steps
BGMI
BGMI tips: Know the smart tricks to improve your gameplay - aiming to survival

Editor’s Pick

Apple Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro explained: Why this mixed reality headset is ideal for virtual tours
AI
When It Comes to Photos, Don't Believe Your Lying Eyes in the Artificial Intelligence Era
Sam Altman
Sam Altman To Whitney Wolfe Herd, The Silicon Valley Founder-CEO Is No Longer Untouchable
Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
Apple Watch Ultra 2
Apple Watch ban explained: From pulse oximetry tech to Masimo’s patent dispute, know it all

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 unmasked? The undercover cop twist that could redefine Grand Theft Auto VI's Narrative
GTA Online
GTA Online update: Drag races, double rewards, and exclusive deals await players
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer teased Tommy Vercetti's return; Fans spot familiar mansion
Nintendo switch game console
Next Nintendo switch game console, with 8-inch LCD screen, coming this year, Omdia says
Pokemon
Pokemon with Guns shock for Palworld as Pokemon looks to investigate copycat claims
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon