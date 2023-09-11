Home Photos 20-foot wide asteroid to make close approach to Earth; Speed, distance, proximity, shared by NASA

NASA reports reveal that an asteroid called 2023 RC1 is on a trajectory towards Earth at a rapid speed and it will make a close approach tomorrow, September 12. Check details here.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 11 2023, 17:38 IST
According to NASA, a small space rock named Asteroid 2023 RC1 is racing towards Earth at a very rapid speed. In accordance with the data, it is predicted to make a very close approach to Earth on September 12. (Pixabay)
According to NASA, a small space rock named Asteroid 2023 RC1 is racing towards Earth at a very rapid speed. In accordance with the data, it is predicted to make a very close approach to Earth on September 12.
According to the Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS), Asteroid RC 1 is racing at a high speed of 18006 kilometres per hour and is scheduled to make its nearest approach to Earth tomorrow, September 12.  (Pixabay)
According to the Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS), Asteroid RC 1 is racing at a high speed of 18006 kilometres per hour and is scheduled to make its nearest approach to Earth tomorrow, September 12.
According to NASA's asteroid data, Asteroid 2023 RC1 is expected to come within just 1,200,000 kilometres to our planet. This will be the first-ever close approach of asteroid RC1 towards Earth. (Pixabay)
According to NASA's asteroid data, Asteroid 2023 RC1 is expected to come within just 1,200,000 kilometres to our planet. This will be the first-ever close approach of asteroid RC1 towards Earth.
Asteroid 2023 RC 1  belongs to the Aten group of Near-Earth objects. The name of the group is derived from Asteroid 2062 Aten. (Freepik)
Asteroid 2023 RC 1  belongs to the Aten group of Near-Earth objects. The name of the group is derived from Asteroid 2062 Aten.
Asteroid 2023 RC1 is 20 feet wide and it can be compared to a mini bus. As per NASA, the asteroid is not categorized as a potentially hazardous object.
Asteroid 2023 RC1 is 20 feet wide and it can be compared to a mini bus. As per NASA, the asteroid is not categorized as a potentially hazardous object. (NASA)
Asteroid 2023 RC1 is 20 feet wide and it can be compared to a mini bus. As per NASA, the asteroid is not categorized as a potentially hazardous object.
First Published Date: 11 Sep, 17:38 IST
