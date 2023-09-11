20-foot wide asteroid to make close approach to Earth; Speed, distance, proximity, shared by NASA
NASA reports reveal that an asteroid called 2023 RC1 is on a trajectory towards Earth at a rapid speed and it will make a close approach tomorrow, September 12. Check details here.
First Published Date: 11 Sep, 17:38 IST
More From This Section
Asteroid 2023 RU to come very close to Earth today; NASA reveals size and speed details
11 September 2023
5 asteroids approaching Earth today; speed, size, proximity revealed by NASA
10 September 2023
Asteroid 2023 RL approaching Earth at 19376 kmph, NASA says; check key details
09 September 2023
Asteroid 2023 RL to Asteroid 2023 QE8, 5 asteroids approaching Earth at fiery speed
09 September 2023
Newly discovered Asteroid C9FMVU2 came as close as 4000 km to Earth at fiery speed
08 September 2023
5 near-Earth asteroids approaching Earth at fearsome speeds! Know their size, distance and more
08 September 2023
Solar flare WARNING! M2 flare could hit Earth after sunspot explosion
08 September 2023
This asteroid got horrifyingly close to Earth, just 4000km, NASA says
08 September 2023
71694433862118
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS