7 Best dual front camera phones: Top picks for selfie lovers

With the best dual selfie camera phones available today, you can enter the world of exceptional photography and up your selfie game. These high-quality dual-cameraphones provide your selfies with a new degree of variety and creativity. Enjoy bokeh effects that gently blur backgrounds while keeping you in perfect focus with their portrait mode, ensuring every selfie stands out with a professional touch. Explore the versatility of optical zoom to capture distant objects or wide-angle images to fit more into your frame, ideal for group selfies or beautiful vistas. Thesebest dual selfie camera phones giveexceptional clarity in poorly lit areas, even in low light. In addition, it explores augmented reality experiences with depth-sensingfeatures. Vibrant colours and precise details come to life in every shot thanks to sophisticated image processing. From selective focus to unique 3D effects, these phones open up a world of possibilities, transforming every selfie into a work of art. Products included in this article 9% OFF Vivo V19 (Piano Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) Without Offer (1,666) 12% OFF Oppo Realme X3 SuperZoom (Arctic White, 256 GB) (12 GB RAM) (17) 5% OFF POCO X2 (Phoenix Red, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) (19) Vivo V23 Pro 5G (Stardust Black, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage) (269) 21% OFF OPPO Reno3 Pro (Midnight Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers (1,577) Realme X50 Pro (Moss Green, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) (74) 22% OFF Vivo V20 Pro (Sunset Melody, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) Without Offers (3,639)

List of Best Selling Products

These technological wonders reinvent photography and self-expression in an age when every second counts.Dual front camera phonesrevolutionise how we record moments by providing a dynamic blend of precision and creativity, equipping users with manyphotographic possibilities. Whether you're a selfie fanatic, a landscape explorer, or someone who treasures every moment,dual front-camera phonesare your go-to companions. They change yourselfie game with their twin front cameras, adding depth, clarity, and a whole new degree of detail to your self-portraits. These technologies open possibilities andensure that every image reflects your individuality, flawlessly encapsulating the moments you treasure.

But why should you consider purchasingadual front-camera phone? The reasons are as vivid as the images they produce. These phones offer versatility like never before, with upgraded portrait modes that smoothly blur backgrounds and wide-angle lenses that capture panoramic panoramas. They usher in a new era of photography in which creativity meets convenience, allowing buyers to explore their artistic vision easily. We introduce you to the wonders ofdual front camera phonesand show why they're an essential tool for anyone looking to improve their photographic storytelling. This comprehensive guide presents a hand-picked list of the top 10dual front-cameraphones.So, keep reading to find your idealbest selfie smartphone!

Product List:

1. Vivo V19 (Piano Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

These technological wonders reinvent photography and self-expression in an age when every second counts.Dual front camera phonesrevolutionise how we record moments by providing a dynamic blend of precision and creativity, equipping users with manyphotographic possibilities. Whether you're a selfie fanatic, a landscape explorer, or someone who treasures every moment,dual front-camera phonesare your go-to companions. They change yourselfie game with their twin front cameras, adding depth, clarity, and a whole new degree of detail to your self-portraits. These technologies open possibilities andensure that every image reflects your individuality, flawlessly encapsulating the moments you treasure.

But why should you consider purchasingadual front-camera phone? The reasons are as vivid as the images they produce. These phones offer versatility like never before, with upgraded portrait modes that smoothly blur backgrounds and wide-angle lenses that capture panoramic panoramas. They usher in a new era of photography in which creativity meets convenience, allowing buyers to explore their artistic vision easily. We introduce you to the wonders ofdual front camera phonesand show why they're an essential tool for anyone looking to improve their photographic storytelling. This comprehensive guide presents a hand-picked list of the top 10dual front-cameraphones.So, keep reading to find your idealbest selfie smartphone!

Product List:

1. Vivo V19 (Piano Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

B08445DF2X-1

The Vivo V19 is one of theTop Dual Front Camera Smartphones, epitomising advanced camera technology and seamless performance. Boasting an impressive 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP AI Quad rear camera setup, it offers super night mode for stunning low-light captures, ultra-stable video for smooth recording, and art portrait video. Its 32MP + 8MP front-facing cameras redefine selfies with exceptional clarity and detail.

Complementing its camera is a 6.44-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display, delivering immersive visuals. With 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage (expandable up to 512GB), powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 AIE processor and Funtouch OS 10 based on Android 10, the V19 ensures smooth multitasking and responsive performance. Its 4500mAH battery with 33W Type-C vivo Flash Charge 2.0 enables extended usage with rapid recharging. Dual SIM support and a 1-year manufacturer warranty for the device, with 6 months for in-box accessories, make the V19 a comprehensive choice for those seeking a feature-rich smartphone experience.

Specifications of Vivo V19 (Piano Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

Brand: Vivo

Model Name: Vivo V19

Operating System: Android

Cellular Technology: 4G

Memory Storage Capacity: 128 GB

RAM: 8 GB

Product Dimensions: ‎16 x 0.9 x 7.5 cm; 187 Grams

Pros Cons Good audio and video. It does not have worldwide shipping. Gorilla glass 6 for front and back.

2. Oppo Realme X3 SuperZoom (Arctic White, 256 GB) (12 GB RAM)

B08DFK51ST-2

OPPO has always made an effort to push the limits of technological innovation, especially when it comes to the creation of smartphones. Prominent in the smartphone market due to its emphasis on providing superior photographic capabilities, fashionable design, and user-focused features, OPPO has made a name for itself. The Oppo Realme X3 SuperZoom in Arctic White is a powerhouse smartphone engineered for exceptional performance and cutting-edge camera capabilities. It boasts a robust 4200 mAh battery and a liquid cooling system, ensuring sustained performance during extensive use. The phone features a 16.69 cm (6.57-inch) Full HD+ display that offers immersive visuals, ideal for multimedia consumption and gaming.

The Realme X3 SuperZoom stands out for its remarkable camera setup. On the rear, it flaunts a quad-camera system comprising a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, an 8MP periscope telephoto lens enabling remarkable zoom capabilities, and a 2MP macro lens for close-up shots. It features a 32MP primary selfie camera and an 8MP ultra-wide lens, ensuring stunning self-portraits and group shots. Thisdual-camera mobile for selfies is designed to excel in photography and video stabilisation with the UIS (Ultra Image Stabilization) and UIS Max technologies. These features guarantee ultra-steady and clear images and videos even in challenging conditions, allowing users to capture every moment with exceptional clarity. With a massive 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage, the Realme X3 SuperZoom offers ample memory and space for seamless multitasking, app usage, and storage of media files, ensuring a smooth and lag-free user experience.

Specifications of Oppo Realme X3 SuperZoom (Arctic White, 256 GB) (12 GB RAM)

Brand: Oppo

Model Name: X3 SuperZoom

Operating System: Android 7.1, Android

Cellular Technology: 4G

RAM: ‎12 GB

Package Dimensions: 18.03 x 9.4 x 6.35 cm; 520 Grams

Pros Cons 60x super zoom. Poor customer service. Liquid cooling 3.0.

3. POCO X2 (Phoenix Red, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

B084R5KHMJ-3

Thisdual front-camera phone is an amalgamation of cutting-edge features that cater to diverse user needs. Firstly, the POCO X2 boasts a captivating 6.67-inch RealityFlow display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a pixel density of 395 ppi. This immersive screen delivers vivid colours and crisp details, offering an exceptional visual experience for gaming, streaming content, and browsing. Thisbest selfie smartphone's standout feature lies in its quad rear camera system, comprising a 64 MP Sony IMX686 sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide sensor, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro sensor. This versatile setup lets you capture every moment with astounding clarity and depth.

Moreover, this smartphone doesn't compromise on selfies, featuring a dual in-screen front camera setup comprising a 20 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor. These front cameras ensure that your selfies are nothing short of picture-perfect, allowing you to capture your best moments with exceptional clarity and detail. The POCO X2 has a liquid cooling system to fuel your gaming sessions, ensuring efficient heat dissipation and smooth performance even during prolonged and intensive gaming sessions. Worried about battery life? Fear not, as the smartphone houses a robust 4500mAh lithium-ion battery that ensures long-lasting usage, allowing you to stay connected throughout the day without frequent recharges.

Specifications of POCO X2 (Phoenix Red, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

Brand: POCO

Model Name: X2

Operating System: Android 10.0

Cellular Technology: 4G

Memory Storage Capacity: 512 GB

RAM: ‎6 GB

Product Dimensions: 16.5 x 0.9 x 7.7 cm; 208 Grams

Pros Cons Dual sim. The display touch may be faulty. Unique colour.

4. Vivo V23 Pro 5G (Stardust Black, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage)

B09DKG9MD8-4

The Vivo V23 Pro 5G is a feature-rich smartphone focusing on exceptional photography and performance. This innovative device introduces India's first 50MP Eye AF Dual Camera, offering unparalleled detail in selfies and front-facing photos. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 platform and Extended RAM, it ensures a smooth, lag-free experience, enabling effortless multitasking. With 12GB RAM, it is perfect for elevating gaming experiences and handling intensive multitasking effortlessly. Its futuristic 5G capabilities promise lightning-fast connectivity, ensuring users stay ahead of high-speed data transfers and seamless online experiences.

Whether diving into immersive gaming sessions or managing multiple apps simultaneously, the Vivo V23 Pro 5G's abundant RAM and 5G connectivity cater to the demands of modern users, offering unparalleled speed, responsiveness, and future-ready connectivity in a single device. Moreover, the 256GB ROM provides ample space for storing files and apps. Its 6.56-inch Full HD+ display offers immersive visuals. The rear camera setup, featuring a 108MP primary sensor, 8MP secondary lens, and a 2MP sensor, promises high-resolution photography. The 50MP + 8MP Dual Front Camera elevates selfie quality to new heights. A 4300mAh battery ensures prolonged usage, while the 3.5mm jack allows easy audio connectivity.

Specifications of Vivo V23 Pro 5G (Stardust Black, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage)

Brand: Vivo

Model Name: V23 Pro 5G

Operating System: Android 12.0

Cellular Technology: 5G

RAM: 12 GB

Product Dimensions: 15.8 x 7.5 x 0.8 cm; 171 Grams

Pros Cons No lags and ensures fast operation. Poor battery life. Auto zoom mode. Curved display and easy to handle.

5. OPPO Reno3 Pro (Midnight Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

B07X9YNV5X-5

With a powerful 64MP+13MP+8MP+2MP rear quad-camera setup, the OPPO Reno3 Pro provides an extensive range of photographic capabilities. This includes a 20x digital zoom, ultra-clear 108MP images, an ultra-dark mode for low-light scenarios, macro shots as close as 3 cm, an ultra-wide-angle lens, and dual-lens bokeh effects. On the front, it features a stunning 44MP+2MP dual punch-hole camera equipped with ultra-night mode, ultra-steady video 2.0, and video bokeh, promising exceptional selfie and video-capturing experiences. The device sports a 6.4-inch super AMOLED full-screen display with 2400 x 1080 pixels, offering vivid visuals and vibrant colours.

Running on Android v10 based on Colour OS 7.0 and powered by a robust 2.2GHz MediaTek Helio P95 octa-core processor with IMG 9XM - HP8, the Reno3 Pro ensures smooth performance and responsiveness. The Reno3 Pro packs a 4025mAh lithium-polymer battery, providing a talk time of up to 36 hours and a standby time of up to 362 hours. Its VOOC 4.0 (30W flash charge) technology delivers exceptional charging speeds, offering a 50% charge in just 20 minutes. Remarkably, a quick five-minute charge can provide enough battery power for two hours of uninterrupted video playback.

Specifications of OPPO Reno3 Pro (Midnight Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

Brand: Oppo

Model Name: CPH2035

Operating System: Android

Cellular Technology: 4G

RAM: 8 GB

Product Dimensions: 15.9 x 0.8 x 7.3 cm; 175 Grams

Pros Cons No heating issues. Certain bloatware cannot be uninstalled. It doesn't drain the battery life during idle time.

6. Realme X50 Pro (Moss Green, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

B085LGVJVS-6

The Realme X50 Pro has a versatile quad-camera system comprising a 64MP primary sensor, 12MP ultra-wide lens, 8MP telephoto lens, and a 2MP mono lens, making it one of the besthigh-quality dual camera phones. These sensors offer diverse photography options, from wide-angle shots to optical zoom, supported by various characteristic functions like NightScape and Panoramic View. Complementing this impressive rear setup is the dual front-facing camera arrangement, featuring a 32MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide lens, with high-resolution selfies and wide-angle group captures with SuperNight mode even for front-facing shots.

With a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED display offering vibrant visuals, powered by a Snapdragon 865 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB internal storage, thisdual front camera phone ensures seamless multitasking and efficient performance. Running on Android 10 and backed by a 4200mAh battery, the Realme X50 Pro delivers a compelling blend of advanced camera capabilities, powerful hardware, and an immersive display, making it an enticing choice for users seeking a good smartphone experience.

Specifications of Realme X50 Pro (Moss Green, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

Brand: realme

Model Name: X50 Pro

Operating System: Android 10.0

Cellular Technology: 4G

RAM: ‎8 GB

Product Dimensions: ‎15.9 x 1 x 7.4 cm; 207 Grams

Pros Cons Comes with a proximity sensor. Heating issues while charging. Best for gaming.

7. Vivo V20 Pro (Sunset Melody, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

B07X9YM9JG-7

Running on Funtouch OS 11 based on Android 11 and fueled by a 4000mAh battery, the V20 Pro delivers a comprehensive package, catering to users seeking a well-rounded smartphone experience. The Vivo V20 Pro combines innovation and performance, blending advanced camera technology with powerful hardware. Its triple rear camera system incorporates a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP mono lens. This versatile setup offers high-resolution captures and brings many creative modes like super night mode, ultra-stable video, and various portrait modes, ensuring a wide spectrum of photography and videography options.

The 44MP + 8MP dual front cameras complement this impressive rear setup, promising stunning high-definition selfies and expansive group shots. Boasting a 6.44-inch FHD+ display powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G octa-core processor coupled with 8GB RAM, thisdual front camera phone ensures seamless multitasking and efficient performance. Its 128GB internal storage, expandable options, and 5G connectivity further add to its appeal.

Specifications of Vivo V20 Pro (Sunset Melody, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

Brand: Vivo

Model Name: Vivo V20 Pro

Operating System: Android 11.0

Cellular Technology: 5G, 4G

RAM: ‎8 GB

Product Dimensions: 15.9 x 0.7 x 7.4 cm; 170 Grams

Pros Cons Lightweight and smooth. Overpriced. No heating issues.

Top 3 features for you:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Vivo V19 (Piano Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP AI Quad rear camera system. High-resolution selfies and group shots for detailed and vivid self-portraits. Funtouch OS 10 offers a user-friendly interface and a range of customisation options. Oppo Realme X3 SuperZoom (Arctic White, 256 GB) (12 GB RAM) The Arctic White variant offers a stylish and attractive appearance, adding to the overall appeal. Periscope telephoto lens enables remarkable zoom capabilities, allowing users to capture distant subjects. A liquid cooling system helps maintain optimal performance during extended usage or intense tasks. POCO X2 (Phoenix Red, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) Running on the Android v10 operating system, users can enjoy the latest features and updates. 2.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor and Adreno 618 GPU. Versatile photography options, including 64MP ultra-clear mode, AI scene detection, ultra-wide-angle shots, distortion correction, etc. Vivo V23 Pro 5G (Stardust Black, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage) A 3.5mm jack lets users connect wired headphones or other audio devices. MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor ensures efficient performance, catering to heavy tasks and smooth performance. 6.56-inch Full HD+ display offers vivid visuals and an immersive viewing experience for movies and gaming. OPPO Reno3 Pro (Midnight Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) Supports dual SIM (nano+nano) with dual-standby functionality for 4G connectivity. Featuring a 44MP+2MP dual punch-hole front camera setup. 6.4-inch super AMOLED full-screen display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. Realme X50 Pro (Moss Green, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) 4200mAh lithium-ion battery offers reliable battery life for extended usage. 8GB RAM ensures powerful performance, smooth multitasking, and efficient processing capabilities. 128GB of internal storage, expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card, offering ample space for storing apps, media, and files. Vivo V20 Pro (Sunset Melody, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) Funtouch OS 11, based on the Android 11 operating system, provides an intuitive interface. 6.44-inch FHD+ multi-touch capacitive touchscreen for crisp visuals. Impressive 44MP primary selfie camera accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide lens, ensuring stunning high-resolution selfies.

Value for Money

The OPPO Reno3 Pro is an excellent example of OPPO's ongoing commitment to providing cutting-edge technology at economical price points. Its amazing twin punch-hole front camera and quad-camera systemraisethe bar for mobile photography with its many features, including sharp, clear images, powerful zoom, and creative shooting modes. The strong camera arrangement is the main factor in its allure. Its advanced quad-camera system offers a wide variety of photographic opportunities. With this configuration, users may take remarkably clear, high-resolution photos, take advantage of a 20x digital zoom for flexible framing, and use ultra-dark mode to perform well in various lighting situations. In addition, the ultra-wide-angle lens, dual lens bokeh, and macro shot capabilities lend an artistic touch to photography, enabling users to take beautiful pictures from variousangles.

The phone has a MediaTek Helio P95 octa-core processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage. These specifications guarantee seamless performance and plenty of room for files, media, and apps.Fast charging is made possible by the Reno3 Pro's VOOC 4.0 technology, which is one of its best features. Thanks to this, arapid five-minute charge can power two hours of video playback, and a simple 20-minute charge can replenish up to 50% of the battery. This technology ensures that users spend less time attached to chargers. With a 1-year manufacturer guarantee, OPPO demonstrates their dedication to dependability and support, which elevates the Reno3 Pro to an extraordinary value proposition that offers premium features without breaking the bank.

Best overall product

Choosing the best among the best can be quite a challenging task. But if onedual front camera phonehas to be picked to be considered the best, it would be the Vivo V23 Pro 5G. As the top option overall on the list, the Vivo V23 Pro 5G stands out as the epitome of perfection amongdual front camera phones. The V23 Pro revolutionises selfie photography with its revolutionary 50MP Eye AF Dual Camera, the first in India. It captures smiles and the stories behind them with remarkable precision and detail. This cutting-edge technology sets a new benchmark for front-facing cameras by guaranteeing remarkable depth and clarity in each group photo and self-portrait. Furthermore, this device isn't just about amazing selfies; it's an all-encompassing package that excels in photography, performance, and future-ready connectivity, making it the unmatched choice for users seeking the absolute best.

This device's strong 12GB RAM supports fluid performance, allowing it to handle demanding multitasking, gaming, and app navigation without the slightest latency. Its futuristic 5G capabilities, which provide users with lightning-fast connectivity and usher in the era of speedy data transfer and lag-free online experiences, add to its attractiveness. All things considered, the Vivo V23 Pro 5G is more than just a smartphone; it's a technological marvel that excels in photography, performance, and cutting-edge connectivity, making it the clear winner among the list of these 10best dual selfie camera phones available on Amazon.

How to Find the Best Product?

To find thebestdual selfie camera phone on Amazon, consider conducting comprehensive research by delving into the detailed specifications of various smartphones. Pay attention to camera specs like megapixels, lens quality, aperture size, and specialised features like wide-angle or portrait modes designed specifically for selfie shots. Review reliable tech sites, comments, and comparison videos to evaluate user experiences and performance. Consider well-known companies renowned for their proficiency with camera technology and thegeneral dependability of their products. To guarantee a seamless and engaging user experience, assess the phone's overall performance, considering its CPU strength, RAM, storage space, and display resolution.