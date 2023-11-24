Icon
ISRO and NASA to launch NISAR mission soon! Check out the phases of the project

NISAR mission launch: ISRO and NASA joint project will be launched in 2024! Check out all the mission phases to understand it better.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 24 2023, 18:11 IST
NISAR mission
ISRO and NASA are collaborating to conduct a low Earth Orbit observatory mission called NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) mission. The project aims to study the Earth’s ecosystems, dynamic surfaces, and ice masses. Additionally, the NISAR mission aims to have a thorough understanding of natural disasters, sea levels, and groundwater levels.  (NASA/JPL)
NISAR mission
The NISAR mission is expected to be conducted in three phases. As of now, ISRO is conducting different series of tests for the official launch of the mission. Recently, ISRO successfully conducted a 21-day test during which the satellite was kept under a thermal vacuum chamber.   (NASA/JPL)
NISAR mission
NISAR mission launch phase: The mission will be launched from Satish Dhawan Space Centre(SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota with ISRO’s GSLV expendable launch vehicle. After the launch and post-separation, the mission launch phase will be concluded with solar array deployment along with placing the observatory in an Earth-pointed attitude and enabling two-way communication with the ground.  (Pixabay)
NISAR mission
NISAR mission commissioning phase: The first 90 days of this ISRO-NASA mission will conduct in-orbit checkout (IOC) which will prepare the observatory for further science operations. Commissioning will also be done in subsequent phases: initial checkout, spacecraft checkout and instrument checkout. These phases will test each instrument and payload independently. (NASA/JPL)
NISAR mission
NISAR mission science operation phase: The science operation phase will be conducted during the end of the commissioning phase and it will be conducted for 3 years. During this phase, several scheduled manoeuvres will be conducted to maintain the science orbit and to avoid any conflict which could affect the observations. (Pixabay)
First Published Date: 24 Nov, 18:11 IST
