The SHOCKING destruction caused on Earth by this MASSIVE geomagnetic storm

The SHOCKING destruction caused on Earth by this MASSIVE geomagnetic storm

In 1989, the worst geomagnetic storm of the last 100 years struck the Earth and was so powerful that it caused a 9-hour-long power outage and sparked a massive radio blackout. Know all about it.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Oct 07 2023, 20:38 IST
geomagnetic Storm
The severe geomagnetic Storm of 1989: We often think of geomagnetic storms as a phenomenon that sparks aurora lights. However, these can be one of the most destructive consequences if the intensity turns high. One such example of this was seen on March 13, 1989, when the Earth experienced an extreme geomagnetic storm event. While its exact intensity remains uncertain due to the lack of certain measurements. However, the Disturbance Storm Time Index (DST index) recorded a reading of 500. And what it caused was unimaginable. (Pixabay)
1/5 The severe geomagnetic Storm of 1989: We often think of geomagnetic storms as a phenomenon that sparks aurora lights. However, these can be one of the most destructive consequences if the intensity turns high. One such example of this was seen on March 13, 1989, when the Earth experienced an extreme geomagnetic storm event. While its exact intensity remains uncertain due to the lack of certain measurements. However, the Disturbance Storm Time Index (DST index) recorded a reading of 500. And what it caused was unimaginable. (Pixabay)
geomagnetic storm
Hydro-Québec Power Grid Failure: The most significant consequence of this geomagnetic storm was the collapse of the Hydro-Quebec power network in Canada. This event resulted in a prolonged power outage that affected over 6 million people, lasting more than 9 hours. (Pixabay)
2/5 Hydro-Québec Power Grid Failure: The most significant consequence of this geomagnetic storm was the collapse of the Hydro-Quebec power network in Canada. This event resulted in a prolonged power outage that affected over 6 million people, lasting more than 9 hours. (Pixabay)
geomagnetic storm
Widespread Communication Blackout: The geomagnetic storm also caused widespread communication blackouts. Radio networks across Europe were jammed, but the most severely impacted were the UN peacekeeping forces in Namibia, whose operations were disrupted due to radio communication failures.  (Pixabay)
3/5 Widespread Communication Blackout: The geomagnetic storm also caused widespread communication blackouts. Radio networks across Europe were jammed, but the most severely impacted were the UN peacekeeping forces in Namibia, whose operations were disrupted due to radio communication failures.  (Pixabay)
geomagnetic storm
Satellite and Spacecraft Damage: Notably, satellites suffered significant damage during this geomagnetic storm. NOAA's GOES weather satellite and NASA's TDRS-1 communication satellite both experienced interruptions in their operations. Even the Space Shuttle Discovery, which was in orbit around Earth, encountered sensor malfunctions. (Pixabay)
4/5 Satellite and Spacecraft Damage: Notably, satellites suffered significant damage during this geomagnetic storm. NOAA's GOES weather satellite and NASA's TDRS-1 communication satellite both experienced interruptions in their operations. Even the Space Shuttle Discovery, which was in orbit around Earth, encountered sensor malfunctions. (Pixabay)
Geomagnetic Storm
2023 Geomagnetic Storm Risk: Geomagnetic storms are challenging to predict, and the Sun continually releases powerful coronal mass ejections (CMEs), solar flares and more. Given that the Sun is expected to reach the peak of its solar cycle in 2023, the risk of similar, if not more severe, geomagnetic storms is higher. Increased solar activity during the solar cycle's peak can lead to more frequent and destructive geomagnetic storms, making it a waiting game for scientists. They will have to ensure that in the future, they are better prepared for such events. (NASA)
5/5 2023 Geomagnetic Storm Risk: Geomagnetic storms are challenging to predict, and the Sun continually releases powerful coronal mass ejections (CMEs), solar flares and more. Given that the Sun is expected to reach the peak of its solar cycle in 2023, the risk of similar, if not more severe, geomagnetic storms is higher. Increased solar activity during the solar cycle's peak can lead to more frequent and destructive geomagnetic storms, making it a waiting game for scientists. They will have to ensure that in the future, they are better prepared for such events. (NASA)
First Published Date: 07 Oct, 20:37 IST

NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

