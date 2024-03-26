Poco C61 - Price in India (July 2024), Full Specs, Comparison

The price for the POCO C61 in India is Rs. 7,499. This is the POCO C61 base model with 64 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black, Blue and Green. The status of POCO C61 is Available. ...Read More Read Less
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.