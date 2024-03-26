 Poco C61 - Price in India (July 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
Release date : 26 Mar 2024

POCO C61

POCO C61 is a Android v13 phone, available price is Rs 7,499 in India with 8 MP + 0.08 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Helio G36 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on POCO C61 from HT Tech. Buy POCO C61 now with free delivery.
Black Blue Green
64 GB

POCO C61 Variants & Price

The price for the POCO C61 in India is Rs. 7,499.  This is the POCO C61 base model with 64 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black, Blue and Green. The status of POCO C61 is Available. ...Read More

Key Specs

RAM

4 GB

Display

6.7 inches

Battery

5000 mAh

Rear Camera

8 MP + 0.08 MP

Poco C61 Latest Update

Poco C61 Full Specifications

SPEC SCORE 5/10
Scoring parameters:
6
Storage
6
Performance
8
Battery
2
Display
2
Camera

  • Display

    6.7 inches (17.02 cm)

  • Front Camera

    5 MP

  • Battery

    5000 mAh

  • RAM

    4 GB

  • Processor

    MediaTek Helio G36

  • Rear Camera

    8 MP + 0.08 MP

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • Removable

    No

  • Capacity

    5000 mAh

  • Colours

    Black, Blue, Green

  • Resolution

    720x1650 px (HD+)

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Pixel Density

    269 ppi

  • Bezel-less display

    Yes with waterdrop notch

  • Aspect Ratio

    20:9

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Refresh Rate

    90 Hz

  • Screen Size

    6.7 inches (17.02 cm)

  • Camera Setup

    Single

  • Resolution

    5 MP, Primary Camera

  • Brand

    POCO

  • Launch Date

    March 26, 2024 (Expected)

  • Operating System

    Android v13

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation

  • Image Resolution

    3264 x 2448 Pixels

  • Shooting Modes

    Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

  • Resolution

    8 MP, Wide Angle, Primary Camera 0.08 MP

  • Camera Setup

    Dual

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz

  • NFC

    No

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • SIM 2

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.3

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • CPU

    Octa core (2.2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 2.2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)

  • Fabrication

    12 nm

  • Chipset

    MediaTek Helio G36

  • Graphics

    PowerVR GE8320

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    Side

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 1 TB

  • Internal Memory

    64 GB

