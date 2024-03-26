Poco C61 - Price in India (July 2024), Full Specs, Comparison

POCO C61 is a Android v13 phone, available price is Rs 7,499 in India with 8 MP + 0.08 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Helio G36 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on POCO C61 from HT Tech. Buy POCO C61 now with free delivery.

POCO C61 POCO C61 is a Android v13 phone, available price is Rs 7,499 in India with 8 MP + 0.08 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Helio G36 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on POCO C61 from HT Tech. Buy POCO C61 now with free delivery.

POCO C61 Variants & Price

The price for the POCO C61 in India is Rs. 7,499. This is the POCO C61 base model with 64 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black, Blue and Green. The status of POCO C61 is Available. ...Read More Read Less

Here are few alternate options to check