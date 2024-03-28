 Poco C61 sale in India begins today; Check price, offers, availability and more | Mobile News

Poco C61 sale in India begins today; Check price, offers, availability and more

The Poco C61 sale in India kicks off today, with attractive offers and discounts. It promises exceptional performance and stylish design at an unbeatable price point.

By: MOHAMMAD REHAN KHAN
Updated on: Mar 28 2024, 14:10 IST
Poco C61
Get the Poco C61 today starting at just Rs. 6,999, and enjoy a premium smartphone experience without breaking the bank. (poco)
Poco C61
Get the Poco C61 today starting at just Rs. 6,999, and enjoy a premium smartphone experience without breaking the bank. (poco)

Poco's newest offering for budget users, the Poco C61 goes on sale in India today. This smartphone is designed to redefine the budget segment by offering exceptional performance, stylish design, and an unbeatable price point, enhancing the overall smartphone experience for users.

Poco C61 sale in India

Featuring a sleek and stylish design, the Poco C61 boasts a segment-best 6.71-inch dot drop display with a 90 Hz refresh rate, ensuring smooth and vibrant visuals. The addition of a side fingerprint sensor provides quick and secure access to the device, while its compact size and lightweight build make it incredibly portable.

Available in three attractive colors – Mystical Green, Ethereal Blue, and Diamond Dust Black – the Poco C61 offers consumers the opportunity to express their personal style. And with prices starting at just Rs. 6,999 for the 4+64GB variant and Rs. 7,999 for the 6+128GB variant, it's a deal that's hard to resist, especially with the additional Rs. 500 coupon offer available on the first day of sale.

Poco C61 features and specifications

The Poco C61 boasts a 6.71-inch LCD Dot Drop HD+ display, delivering sharp and vibrant visuals with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a touch sampling rate of 180Hz. The Corning Gorilla Glass 3 provides durability and protection against scratches and cracks, while DC dimming technology reduces eye strain for prolonged use.

Powered by a 5000mAh battery, the Poco C61 ensures all-day battery life, keeping users connected and productive throughout the day. Additionally, the device comes with a 10W inbox charger with USB Type-C connectivity for fast and convenient charging.

Under the hood, the Poco C61 is equipped with the MediaTek G36 processor, featuring octa-core performance with clock speeds of up to 2.2GHz. This ensures fast and efficient performance, making multitasking and gaming a breeze.

The Poco C61 offers a winning combination of style, performance, and affordability, making it the ultimate choice for budget-conscious consumers looking for a smartphone that doesn't compromise on quality. With its stylish design, stunning display, and long-lasting battery life, the Poco C61 is set to redefine the budget smartphone segment.

