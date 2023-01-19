 Rage Supremo 4.5 3g Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Rage Supremo 4 5 3G

    Rage Supremo 4 5 3G is a Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 5,299 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 3000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Rage Supremo 4 5 3G from HT Tech. Buy Rage Supremo 4 5 3G now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Rage Supremo 4 5 3g Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 3000 mAh
    • 4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    • 5 MP
    • 0.3 MP
    Battery
    • Up to 300 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 20 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 300 Hours(2G)
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 20 Hours(2G)
    • 3000 mAh
    Camera
    • Single
    • 0.3 MP, Primary Camera
    • Digital Zoom
    • Yes
    • Continuos Shooting
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    Design
    • 138 mm
    • 136 grams
    • 69 mm
    • Black
    • 10 mm
    Display
    • 480 x 854 pixels
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 218 ppi
    • 4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    • 58.49 %
    • TFT
    General
    • Supremo 4.5 3G
    • Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat)
    • Rage
    • February 22, 2016 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes
    • SIM1: Mini, SIM2: Micro
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    Performance
    • Spreadtrum SC7731
    • 32 bit
    • 1 GB
    • Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 8 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Rage Supremo 4.5 3g FAQs

    What is the price of the Rage Supremo 4.5 3G in India?

    Rage Supremo 4.5 3G price in India at 1,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (0.3 MP) ; Processor: Spreadtrum SC7731; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 3000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Rage Supremo 4.5 3G?

    How many colors are available in Rage Supremo 4.5 3G?

    How long does the Rage Supremo 4.5 3G last?

    What is the Rage Supremo 4.5 3G Battery Capacity?

    Is Rage Supremo 4.5 3G Waterproof?

    Rage Supremo 4 5 3g