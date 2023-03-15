 Realme C33 2023 128gb Price in India (15, March, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Realme C33 2023 128GB

    Realme C33 2023 128GB is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 10,499 in India with 50 MP + 0.3 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.82 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    5
    Score
    Last updated: 15 March 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹10,499
    128 GB
    6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    Octa core (1.82 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    50 MP + 0.3 MP
    5 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v12
    Realme Phones Prices in India

    Realme mobiles price in India starts from Rs.5,999. HT Tech has 236 Realme mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

    Realme C33 2023 128gb Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5000 mAh
    • 5 MP
    • 50 MP + 0.3 MP
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    Battery
    • No
    • Li-Polymer
    • No
    • 5000 mAh
    Camera
    • Single
    • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
    • 5 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(27 mm focal length, 5.0" sensor size, 1.12µm pixel size)
    • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • F2.2
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Yes
    • F1.8
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    Design
    • 164.2 mm
    • Back: Plastic
    • 8.3 mm
    • 75.7 mm
    • Sandy Gold, Aqua Blue, Night Sea
    • 187 grams
    Display
    • 60 Hz
    • 270 ppi
    • 82.06 %
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    • 720 x 1600 pixels
    • 20:9
    • 88.7 %
    • IPS LCD
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v12
    • Yes
    • Realme UI
    • realme
    • March 14, 2023 (Official)
    • C33 2023 128GB
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) 5GHz
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • No
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) 5GHz
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v5.0
    Performance
    • LPDDR4X
    • Unisoc T612
    • 12 nm
    • Mali-G57 MP1
    • Octa core (1.82 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    • 64 bit
    • 4 GB
    • LPDDR4X
    Smart TV Features
    • 50 MP + 0.3 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    • Side
    Storage
    • UFS 2.2
    • 128 GB
    • Yes, Up to 1 TB
    Realme C33 2023 128gb