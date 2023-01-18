 Realme C35 128gb Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Realme C35 128GB

    Realme C35 128GB

    Realme C35 128GB is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 12,999 in India with 50 MP + 2 MP + 0.3 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme C35 128GB from HT Tech. Buy Realme C35 128GB now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    6
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    
    Realme C35 128GB Price in India

    Realme C35 128GB price in India starts at Rs.12,999. The lowest price of Realme C35 128GB is Rs.11,854 on amazon.in.

    Realme C35 128gb Full Specifications

    Battery
    • 02h 17m 57s
    • Yes
    • 5000 mAh
    • No
    • Yes, Quick, 18W
    • Li-Polymer
    Camera
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • F1.8
    • Yes, Screen flash
    • Fixed Focus
    • 8 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(4.0" sensor size, 1.12µm pixel size)
    • Exmor RS
    • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
    • Yes
    • F2.0
    • Single
    • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    Design
    • Glowing Black, Glowing Green
    • 189 grams
    • 164.4 mm
    • 75.6 mm
    • 8.1 mm
    Display
    • 600 nits
    • IPS LCD
    • 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
    • 20:9
    • 84.62 %
    • 1080 x 2408 pixels
    • 60 Hz
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • 400 ppi
    • 90.7 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • March 12, 2022 (Official)
    • realme
    • Android v11
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • C35 128GB
    • Yes
    • Realme UI
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) 5GHz
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) 5GHz
    • No
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Head: 1.194 W/kg, Body: 1.130 W/kg
    Performance
    • 64 bit
    • Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    • LPDDR4X
    • LPDDR4X
    • 22.0 s
    • 12 nm
    • 4 GB
    • Mali-G57 MP1
    • Unisoc T616
    Smart TV Features
    • 50MP + 2MP + 0.3MP
    Special Features
    • Side
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 1 TB
    • Yes
    • UFS 2.2
    • 128 GB
    Realme C35 128gb