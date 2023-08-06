Realme Narzo 30 Pro 128gb Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

(Renewed) Realme narzo 30 Pro
(Renewed) Realme narzo 30 Pro (Sword Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) Without Offer
₹16,799
₹20,999
Buy Now
Realme Narzo 30 Pro 128GB price in India starts at Rs.19,999. The lowest price of Realme Narzo 30 Pro 128GB is Rs.16,799 on amazon.in.
Realme Narzo 30 Pro 128GB price in India starts at Rs.19,999. The lowest price of Realme Narzo 30 Pro 128GB is Rs.16,799 on amazon.in.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.