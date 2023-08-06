 Realme Narzo 30 Pro 128gb Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Realme Narzo 30 Pro 128GB

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 128GB is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 19,999 in India with 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.4 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55) Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme Narzo 30 Pro 128GB from HT Tech. Buy Realme Narzo 30 Pro 128GB now with free delivery.
7
Score
Last updated: 06 August 2023
Key Specs
₹19,999
128 GB
6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
Octa core (2.4 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
16 MP
5000 mAh
Android v10 (Q)
8 GB
Realme Narzo 30 Pro 128GB Price in India

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 128GB price in India starts at Rs.19,999. The lowest price of Realme Narzo 30 Pro 128GB is Rs.16,799 on amazon.in.

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 128gb Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 5000 mAh
  • 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
  • 16 MP
  • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
Battery
  • Li-Polymer
  • No
  • Yes
  • Yes, Dart, 30W: 100 % in 65 minutes
  • Up to 600 Hours(2G)
  • 5000 mAh
Camera
  • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 16 MP f/2.1, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(26 mm focal length, 3.1" sensor size, 1µm pixel size)
  • Single
  • S5KGM1, ISOCELL Plus
  • Fixed Focus
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • F2.1
  • F1.8
Design
  • Sword Black, Blade Silver
  • 75.1 mm
  • 194 grams
  • 162.2 mm
  • Back: Plastic
  • 9.1 mm
Display
  • IPS LCD
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v3
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 405 ppi
  • 600 nits
  • 120 Hz
  • 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • 90.5 %
  • 20:9
  • 83.74 %
General
  • Realme UI
  • Yes
  • February 24, 2021 (Official)
  • realme
  • Narzo 30 Pro 128GB
  • 5G: Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Android v10 (Q)
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • Dolby Atmos
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 TDD N41 / N77 / N78 / N79 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
  • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes, v5.1
  • Yes
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Head: 1.188 W/kg, Body: 0.758 W/kg
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • No
  • Mobile Hotspot
Performance
  • 64 bit
  • Octa core (2.4 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
  • 19.0 s
  • MediaTek Dimensity 800U MT6873V
  • Mali-G57 MC3
  • 8 GB
  • 7 nm
  • LPDDR4X
Special Features
  • Side
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
Storage
  • UFS 2.1
  • Up to 113 GB
  • 128 GB
  • Yes
  • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    Realme Narzo 30 Pro 128gb