Samsung Galaxy A05s Price in India (01 November 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Samsung Galaxy A05s

Samsung Galaxy A05s is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 12,999 in India with 50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM.
Expected Release Date: 28 October 2023
Key Specs
₹12,999 (speculated)
128 GB
6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
13 MP
5000 mAh
Android v13
6 GB
See full specifications
Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Samsung Galaxy A05s Price in India

The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy A05s in India is Rs. 12,999.  This is the Samsung Galaxy A05s base model with 6 GB ...Read More

The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy A05s in India is Rs. 12,999.  This is the Samsung Galaxy A05s base model with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black, Silver, Light Green and Violet.

Samsung Galaxy A05s

(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Black, Silver, Light Green, Violet
Upcoming

Samsung Galaxy A05s Full Specifications

Samsung Videos

Samsung Galaxy F34 5G to launch in India soon.Icon
Samsung Galaxy F34 5G: Launch date confirmed, Check specs, price, more
08 Aug 2023
Best 5 feature-rich phones under 12000Icon
5 best feature-rich phones under 12000: Samsung Galaxy F13, Realme C55, Motorola G32, more
22 Apr 2023
Top 5 5G smartphones to buyIcon
Top 5 5G smartphones to buy under Rs. 20000: Samsung Galaxy F23, Poco M4 Pro, Motorola G62, more
28 Jan 2023
Tech Videos Icon

Samsung Galaxy A05s News

New Samsung Galaxy A05s launched today! Know more about the latest smartphone here.
Samsung Galaxy A05s launched! Check price, specs, availability, more
19 Oct 2023
Mobiles News Icon

    Samsung Galaxy A05s