Samsung Galaxy A73 5g 256gb Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G
Samsung Galaxy A73 5G (128, 8GB Awesome Gray, New)
₹38,439
₹47,490
Buy Now
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.
Samsung Galaxy A73 5G 256GB price in India starts at Rs.46,990. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy A73 5G 256GB is Rs.38,439 on amazon.in.
Samsung Galaxy A73 5G 256GB price in India starts at Rs.46,990. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy A73 5G 256GB is Rs.38,439 on amazon.in.