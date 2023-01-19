 Samsung Galaxy A73 5g 256gb Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Samsung Mobile Samsung Galaxy A73 5G 256GB

    Samsung Galaxy A73 5G 256GB

    Samsung Galaxy A73 5G 256GB is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 46,990 in India with 108 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.4 GHz, Single core, Kryo 670 + 2.2 GHz, Single core, Kryo 670 + 1.9 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 670) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 256 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy A73 5G 256GB from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy A73 5G 256GB now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    7
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P37337/heroimage/149957-v3-samsung-galaxy-a73-5g-256gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P37337/images/Design/149957-v3-samsung-galaxy-a73-5g-256gb-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P37337/images/Design/149957-v3-samsung-galaxy-a73-5g-256gb-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P37337/images/Design/149957-v3-samsung-galaxy-a73-5g-256gb-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P37337/images/Design/149957-v3-samsung-galaxy-a73-5g-256gb-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹46,990
    256 GB
    6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
    Octa core (2.4 GHz, Single core, Kryo 670 + 2.2 GHz, Single core, Kryo 670 + 1.9 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 670)
    108 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP
    32 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v12
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹46,990
    256 GB
    6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
    108 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP
    5000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 44,000 M.R.P. ₹49,000
    Buy Now

    Samsung Galaxy A73 5G 256GB Price in India

    Samsung Galaxy A73 5G 256GB price in India starts at Rs.46,990. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy A73 5G 256GB is Rs.38,439 on amazon.in.

    Samsung Galaxy A73 5G 256GB price in India starts at Rs.46,990. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy A73 5G 256GB is Rs.38,439 on amazon.in.

    Samsung Galaxy A73 5g 256gb Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5000 mAh
    • 32 MP
    • 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
    • 108 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP
    Battery
    • No
    • Up to 45 Hours(4G)
    • Li-ion
    • Yes
    • 01h 05m 18s
    • Up to 45 Hours(4G)
    • Yes, Fast, 25W
    • 5000 mAh
    Camera
    • Single
    • Yes
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • No
    • 10 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • 12000 x 9000 Pixels
    • No
    • 32 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(26 mm focal length, 2.8" sensor size, 0.8µm pixel size)
    • F2.2
    • F1.8
    Design
    • Yes, Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 1 meter), IP67
    • 76.1 mm
    • 163.7 mm
    • Awesome Mint, Awesome Gray, Awesome White
    • 181 grams
    • Dust proof
    • 7.6 mm
    Display
    • 87 %
    • 393 ppi
    • 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v5
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • 20:9
    • 120 Hz
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • Super AMOLED Plus
    General
    • April 8, 2022 (Official)
    • Android v12
    • Samsung
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Galaxy A73 5G 256GB
    • Yes
    • Samsung One UI
    Multimedia
    • USB Type-C
    • Yes
    • Dolby Atmos
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Head: 1.140 W/kg
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N28 / N66 TDD N40 / N41 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • LPDDR4X
    • Octa core (2.4 GHz, Single core, Kryo 670 + 2.2 GHz, Single core, Kryo 670 + 1.9 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 670)
    • 8 GB
    • Adreno 642L
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
    • 24.0 s
    • 64 bit
    • 6 nm
    • LPDDR4X
    Smart TV Features
    • 108+12+5+5 MP
    Special Features
    • Optical
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • On-screen
    Storage
    • 256 GB
    • Up to 218 GB
    • Yes, Up to 1 TB
    • Yes
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Samsung Galaxy A73 5g 256gb