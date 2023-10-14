Samsung Galaxy A75 Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Samsung Galaxy A75 Samsung Galaxy A75 is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 39,999 in India with 108 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹39,999 (speculated) Internal Memory 128 GB Display 6.7 inches (17.02 cm) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Rear Camera 108 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP Front Camera 32 MP Battery 5000 mAh Operating System Android v12 RAM 8 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Samsung Galaxy A75 Full Specifications Key Specs Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

Battery 5000 mAh

Display 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)

Rear Camera 108 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP

Front Camera 32 MP Battery Quick Charging Yes, Fast

USB Type-C Yes

Removable No

Type Li-Polymer Camera Autofocus Yes

Settings Exposure compensation

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Image Resolution 12000 x 9000 Pixels

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

OIS Yes

Camera Setup Single

Resolution 32 MP, Primary Camera

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus Display Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Display Type AMOLED

Screen Size 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)

Pixel Density 393 ppi

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch General Launch Date September 14, 2023 (Unofficial)

Custom UI Samsung One UI

Operating System Android v12

Brand Samsung Multimedia Loudspeaker Yes

Audio Jack USB Type-C Network & Connectivity GPS Yes with A-GPS

Wi-fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

NFC Yes

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

Bluetooth Yes, v5.2

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

VoLTE Yes

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Performance Architecture 64 bit

Fabrication 5 nm

CPU Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 680 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 680 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 680)

Graphics Adreno 660

Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

RAM 8 GB Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Type Optical

Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

Fingerprint Sensor Position On-screen Storage Internal Memory 128 GB

Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 1 TB

