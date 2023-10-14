Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Intel Evo 15.6 Laptop (core I7 12th Gen/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। samsung Laptop

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Intel Evo 15 6 Laptop Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Intel Evo 15 6 Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 79,990 in India with Intel Core i7-1255U (12th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Intel Evo 15 6 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Intel Evo 15 6 Laptop now with free delivery.